More than half of the constituents of the BSE 500 index have underperformed the benchmark BSE Sensex over the past year. The Sensex has risen about 5.5 per cent during the period, even as a large number of mid- and small-cap stocks corrected sharply from their recent peaks.

According to Ace Equity data compiled by Business Standard, 250 out of 495 BSE 500 stocks have lagged the Sensex over the same period as of March 10, 2026.

Breadth weakens after SMID rally

Sourav Choudhary, managing director at Raghunath Capital, believes the divergence between index gains and broader market returns reflects a phase of narrow market leadership, with gains concentrated in a handful of large-cap heavyweights, especially in financials and select conglomerates. After the strong rally in broader markets over the past two years, many mid- and small-cap stocks entered 2025 at elevated valuations, and the current phase represents a combination of valuation normalisation and earnings catch-up.

Tanvi Kanchan, associate director at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, said December 2025 marked the end of a 72-month streak of SMID outperformance, as mid- and small-cap stocks underperformed large caps by over 10 per cent year-on-year during the month. "By January 2026, nearly 2,900 of 4,200 actively traded stocks were delivering zero or negative returns, with the advance-decline ratio hitting 0.80, the weakest since February 2025," she added. The shock from the Iran war further intensified the market downturn. On March 9, 2026, the advance-decline ratio for the BSE 500 dropped sharply to 0.01x, with just three stocks advancing against 497 declines, indicating broad-based selling across market capitalisation segments.

According to Kanchan, such extremes historically cluster near short-term lows, not the start of prolonged bear markets. The breadth pain is real, but the correction has been wide and deep enough to have reset much of the earlier excess valuation. Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental research at SBI Securities, noted that most broader market stocks have corrected 20-40 per cent from their peaks seen around September 2024, reflecting a lack of investor interest in mid- and small-cap segments. However, valuations have turned more comfortable, and earnings growth among several mid- and small-sized companies in recent quarters has been relatively better than the benchmark.

Sectoral headwinds drive divergence Analysts attribute the underperformance to sector-specific challenges as well. Kanchan said new-age technology companies, consumption stocks, IT firms and chemical manufacturers have seen disproportionate selling during phases of risk-off sentiment, as liquidity tends to exit high-multiple segments first. "The IT sector is caught between two opposing forces, and the near-term negative wins. Geopolitical uncertainty is causing enterprises globally to delay discretionary technology spending. A rupee at 92.35/dollar also provides a natural earnings buffer for dollar-revenue businesses," she added. According to Agrawal, earnings downgrades due to slowing global demand and concerns around artificial intelligence have weighed on the IT sector across tiers. New-age companies, particularly in quick commerce, are facing heightened competition and muted earnings expectations, while the chemicals sector has been underperforming for the last two to three years due to its global cyclical nature. In consumption, discretionary demand remains relatively resilient, but muted earnings growth in staples has limited outperformance.

Valuation reset sharpens stock focus While the valuation correction in these sectors is largely complete, Kanchan noted that investors are still awaiting stronger profitability trends. "Geopolitical events are, historically, buying opportunities for patient investors. What gives me conviction here is that the macro backdrop has structurally improved in ways that have nothing to do with the Iran war," she said. Choudhary expects markets to remain range-bound with intermittent volatility in the near term amid geopolitical tensions and crude price fluctuations. However, he believes strong domestic liquidity and India’s structural growth outlook should provide support over the medium term. “Going forward, only companies with healthy earnings growth and strong visibility are likely to outperform, making bottom-up stock picking crucial,” Agrawal said.