India deserves re-rating; Sensex may hit 95,000 by Dec 2027: Morgan Stanley

Indian stock markets have a case for re-rating, suggest analysts at Morgan Stanley, who expect the BSE Sensex to hit the 95,000 mark by December 2027 in their base-case scenario, up around 16 per cent from the current levels.

The December 2027 BSE Sensex target of 95,000 to which they attach a 50 per cent probability, wrote Ridham Desai, managing director and chief India equity strategist, Morgan Stanley, in a coauthored report with Nayant Parekh, implies that the Sensex would command a trailing price-earnings (P/E) multiple of 23x, ahead of its 25-year average of 22x.

ALSO READ: Will inflation, Iran tension spook the market bulls? Jefferies, HSBC answer "The premium over the historical average reflects greater confidence in the medium-term growth cycle in India, India's lower beta, a higher terminal growth rate, and a predictable policy environment," they wrote.

Their bull-case scenario (30 per cent probability) pegs the Sensex level at 105,000 by December 2027 and at 68,000 levels in a bear-case scenario to which they attach 20 per cent probability. In the base-case scenario, Desai and Parekh assume a robust domestic growth, steady global growth, resolution to the India-US trade deal, and Brent crude oil prices staying below $100 a barrel (bbl). "We use another 75bps increase in policy rates and a positive liquidity environment as the base case for monetary policy. We do not anticipate a bunching of issuances, and the retail bid keeps its nose ahead of the supply. We project an 18.1% CAGR in Sensex earnings through F2029," they wrote.

On the other hand, they are underweight Energy, Materials, Utilities and Healthcare sectors. "IT Services may prove the dark horse as the world turns to these firms to build AI applications and solutions," Morgan Stanley said. As an investment strategy, Morgan Stanley favours Domestic Cyclicals over Defensives and externally facing sectors; and are overweight Financials, Consumer Discretionary, and Industrials.On the other hand, they are underweight Energy, Materials, Utilities and Healthcare sectors. "IT Services may prove the dark horse as the world turns to these firms to build AI applications and solutions," Morgan Stanley said. ALSO READ: Bank Nifty tops 61,000, nears all-time high; what do charts say? The falling intensity of oil in GDP and the potential for rising share of exports in GDP, especially services, and fiscal consolidation imply a lower saving imbalance, Morgan Stanley said. This, it believes, would allow structurally lower real rates.