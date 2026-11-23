Clocking a sharp trend reversal in foreign institutional investor (FII) positioning, Indian equities attracted nearly $16 billion in foreign equity inflows since mid-October, with artificial intelligence (AI) trade unwinding emerging as the immediate catalyst.

This, along with sharp outperformance by India vis-à-vis peers, boosted its weight in the emerging market (EM) benchmark index by 4 pp since October 1 to 14.7 per cent, according to an analysis by Axis Mutual Fund

What gives India an edge?

Given India's diversification - a domestic-demand-led earnings base and lower direct exposure to the AI theme - FIIs returned dramatically to the Indian stock market. Analysts believe that India will continue to remain a safe-haven as AI unwinding continues globally.

ALSO READ: 'Remain constructive on Indian equities irrespective of how global markets do' "This FPI buying appears to be a structural shift away from AI and AI-related stocks to India’s diversified market. The trend of FII buying is likely to continue in the near-term," opined Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments. Axis Capital also identified three triggers that positions India in an advantageous position. - Sector mix: India's benchmarks are skewed towards financial services, consumption, industrials and domestic services than in the hardware suppliers at the centre of the AI selloff. - Positioning: FIIs were net sellers in Indian stock markets for two years, selling stocks worth $60 billion. Benchmark rebalancing is now expected to cut net short position on India, which can generate significant buying pressure.

- Oil cools down: Any sustained easing in crude prices bodes well for India’s external balance, inflation outlook and corporate margins, which further supports foreign investor buying. ALSO READ: Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex slumps 900 pts, Nifty below 25,600; Rupee weakens beyond 93/$ AI unwinding with three shocks: investors were no longer simply extrapolating AI demand, but questioning the durability of profits and the returns on an increasingly capital-intensive build-out; second shock was political as Democrats won a decisive victory in the midterms, bringing data-centre electricity costs, water consumption and local permitting into sharper political focus. The result was greater uncertainty over project timelines, grid connections and regulatory approvals. And the final nail was the Jensen Huang’s exit from Nvidia.