India's LPG, oil shortage: HSBC explains why this energy shock is different

India is grappling with an unprecedented energy crisis following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing Iran war. The disruption has curtailed supply of critical fuel supplies, including LPG, LNG, and crude oil, raising concerns over growth, inflation, and energy availability.

On its part, the government has acted swiftly to manage the situation, stepping up coordination with public sector oil companies, reviewing fuel inventories, and exploring alternative supply routes and sources.

In his address in the Lok Sabha on Monday, and Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Prime Minister In his address in the Lok Sabha on Monday, and Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government is "closely monitoring the evolving situation" and is committed to ensuring energy security.

He, however, cautioned that the impact of the ongoing conflict may be felt for a prolonged period. In this backdrop, analysts at HSBC warn that the nature of this shock is more complex than previous oil disruptions, with implications extending beyond crude prices. Indias energy crisis explained: Key questions answered Why does this oil shock feel different? Unlike earlier episodes driven purely by crude prices, HSBC noted that the current crisis is centred around shortages of natural gas and LPG. India’s heavy reliance on Middle Eastern supplies, combined with limited strategic reserves and a sharp increase in household LPG connections, has made the disruption more immediate and widespread.

HSBC estimates a potential 25 per cent shortfall in natural gas supply, which could shave off about 25 basis points (bps) from GDP growth if the crunch lasts a quarter. Will the energy crisis affect GDP growth or inflation? For now, HSBC estimates the impact to be skewed towards growth rather than inflation. Retail fuel prices remain largely controlled, meaning public sector oil companies are absorbing much of the cost. However, if the disruption persists and fuel prices are eventually raised, inflationary pressures could intensify, the brokerage said. Who bears the burden: consumers or corporates? Both are affected, but consumers face a larger impact. Corporates, HSBC said, typically pass on a significant portion of higher energy costs through pricing, while also absorbing some hit to margins. Overall, it estimates the burden split at roughly 70 per cent for consumers and 30 per cent for corporates, reflecting higher fuel bills and indirect price increases across goods and services.

Can India fight the crisis? What are the economic strengths? HSBC noted that the Indian economy had buffers when the Iran war began. Oil marketing companies entered this phase with relatively strong margins, and inflation was initially under control. Economic growth had been robust, supported by favourable commodity prices and weather conditions. However, external vulnerabilities—particularly a weaker balance of payments—remain a concern. How will key economic indicators be affected? The external balance is expected to feel the immediate strain due to higher import costs. Growth could moderate, especially if the public sector continues to absorb the shock. Inflation is likely to rise but may stay within the Reserve Bank of India’s tolerance band. Allowing fuel prices to adjust could help contain fiscal pressures.