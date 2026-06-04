India gold ETFs post first net outflow in a year as investors lock in gains

India's physically backed gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded their first ​net monthly outflow in a ​year in May, as investors booked profits ‌following a sharp rise in prices triggered by higher import duties, data showed on Thursday.

The outflow could reduce import demand in the world's second-largest gold consumer, helping narrow the trade deficit and support the rupee, one of Asia's worst-performing currencies.

Gold ETFs registered net ‌outflows of $61 million, equivalent to 0.4 metric tons, in May, reducing total holdings to 116.3 tons, data from the World Gold Council showed.

Despite May's outflow, gold ETFs have attracted net inflows of $3.48 billion ​so far this year.