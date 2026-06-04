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India gold ETFs post first net outflow in a year as investors lock in gains

The outflow could reduce import demand in the world's second-largest gold consumer, helping narrow the trade deficit and support the rupee, one of Asia's worst-performing currencies

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Reuters MUMBAI, June 4
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 8:49 PM IST
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India's physically backed gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded their first ​net monthly outflow in a ​year in May, as investors booked profits ‌following a sharp rise in prices triggered by higher import duties, data showed on Thursday.

The outflow could reduce import demand in the world's second-largest gold consumer, helping narrow the trade deficit and support the rupee, one of Asia's worst-performing currencies.

Gold ETFs registered net ‌outflows of $61 million, equivalent to 0.4 metric tons, in May, reducing total holdings to 116.3 tons, data from the World Gold Council showed.

Despite May's outflow, gold ETFs have attracted net inflows of $3.48 billion ​so far this year.

On May 13, India raised import duties ‌on gold and silver to 15% from 6% as part of ​efforts ‌to curb overseas purchases of the precious metals ‌and ease pressure on the country's foreign exchange reserves.

Following the announcement, domestic ‌gold prices ​surged to ​164,497 rupees ($1,717) per 10 grams, their highest level in more than two months.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Gold ETFsInvestorsMarkets News

First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 8:48 PM IST

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