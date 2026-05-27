FY27 capex: Adani, Tata, JSW, Coal India lead India Inc's investment push

India Inc's FY27 capex playbook

India Inc is preparing for another year of aggressive capital expenditure (capex), with investments increasingly aligned toward energy security, manufacturing expansion, infrastructure creation and emerging consumption trends. According to ICICI Securities’ latest strategy report, corporate India’s 2026-27 financial year (FY27) investment pipeline suggests that companies are prioritising capacity creation over caution despite geopolitical uncertainty and uneven global growth.

“The recent vagaries, and thus induced volatility, of geopolitical flare-ups – marked by military conflicts and trade disruptions – are catalysing demand across defence manufacturing, energy security and critical raw materials. The FY27 guidance shared by corporates, alongside Q4 earnings, appears to be aligning thematically in these areas, to augment capacity in avenues such as power, energy, metal, defence and chemicals,” the brokerage said.

ICICI Securities noted that listed companies had already reported aggregate capex of nearly ₹10.5 trillion in FY26, up around 15 per cent year-on-year, indicating that the investment cycle remains intact. Military conflicts beckon capacity addittions The brokerage noted that demand for defence manufacturing, reliable supply of energy sources and critical minerals globally has jumped considerably in the backdrop of Russia-Ukraine, and Iran-US/Israel wars. Thus, companies such as Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Bharat Electronics (BEL), Solar, Power Grid, Adani Group companies, Tata Power, Torrent Power, Tata Steel, SAIL, JSW Steel, Coal India, BPCL and Indraprastha Gas have provided robust capex outlays for FY27 and beyond for enhancing manufacturing capacity.

Power and energy companies lead the capex race Among the largest announced programmes, Adani Green Energy has guided for ₹40,000–42,000 crore of capex in FY27, while Power Grid Corporation has maintained a ₹37,000-crore capex plan for the year and outlined a further rise to ₹40,000-45,000 crore in FY28. In the oil and gas space, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has earmarked ₹32,700 crore for FY27, with the majority directed toward refining and pipeline infrastructure, alongside ₹5,000 crore for renewable energy projects. Meanwhile, BPCL plans to invest ₹25,000 crore, spanning refining, petrochemicals, marketing infrastructure and city gas distribution expansion. In mining, Coal India has laid out a ₹1 trillion capex roadmap over FY27-FY31, with annual spending for FY27 expected between ₹18,000-25,000 crore.

Metals and manufacturing remain expansion focused The metals sector is also entering a fresh investment phase, ICICI Securities noted. JSW Steel, for instance, has guided for ₹22,000–24,000 crore of capex in FY27, with a broader pipeline of over ₹1.26 trillion planned over the next four to five years. Tata Steel, meanwhile, plans ₹20,000 crore of capex in FY27, with more than 60 per cent of spending allocated to India. Hindalco Industries has indicated domestic capex of ₹12,000 crore, in addition to planned investments at Novelis globally. Data centres, EVs and quick commerce emerge as new growth engines Beyond traditional sectors, ICICI Securities sees a strong capex cycle emerging across “new-age” industries.

The brokerage highlighted continued investment momentum in data centres, green energy, electric vehicles, semiconductors and quick commerce infrastructure. It noted that hyperscalers and domestic players such as Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, and others continue to expand data centre capacity. In telecom, Bharti Airtel plans to keep FY27 capex broadly stable at around ₹45,500 crore, while expanding edge data centres and strengthening fibre infrastructure. Among consumer-facing businesses, quick commerce continues to scale rapidly, with Blinkit targeting around 1,000 new dark stores during FY27, reflecting growing confidence in instant delivery economics. Capex plans of mid-cap companies Within the broad mid-cap universe, ICICI Securities pointed out that NTPC Green Energy has the biggest capex plan at ₹35,800 crore, followed by JSW Energy at ₹20,000 crore, and SAIL and NHPC with ₹15,000 crore each.