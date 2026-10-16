India Inc's FY27 profit growth estimates dip 700 bps since February

“The biggest change between Q1 and Q2 is the increasing transmission of higher input costs into corporate P&Ls (profit and loss statements). Energy, freight, metals, chemicals and imported components have become more expensive, while currency (rupee) depreciation adds another layer of cost pressure for import-dependent businesses,” said an October 2026 Axis Securities (Axis Direct) Earnings Preview report authored by Uttam K Srimal, deputy head of research. Companies are responding through initiatives such as cutting costs and raising prices, though their ability to pass on higher costs will vary by sector and competitive intensity, according to the report.