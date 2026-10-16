Home / Markets / News / India Inc's FY27 profit growth estimates dip 700 bps since February

India Inc's FY27 profit growth estimates dip 700 bps since February

Iran war-driven input cost pressures drag FY27 earnings growth forecast to 9.2% from 16.5% in February, while real estate bucks the trend

Profit
premium
India Inc’s FY27 profit growth estimate fell to 9.2% in September from 16.5% in February amid rising input costs, according to NSE Market Pulse.
Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2026 | 12:10 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Widely tracked Indian companies have seen their estimates of profit growth drop by over 700 basis points (bps) since the Iran war started in February. 
The consensus among analysts in February was that the aggregate profits of a sample of listed companies with wide coverage would grow 16.5 per cent in 2026-27 (FY27), according to a study in the National Stock Exchange’s Market Pulse report for September. 
This consensus expectation of profit growth for FY27 fell to 9.2 per cent by September, shows the data from this report.
The study includes 200 companies covered by at least five analysts in the preceding one-year period.   
This decline of 730 bps over seven months came amid higher costs of energy and raw materials since the conflict began. The United States (US) and Israel attacked Iran on February 28. Iran has struck back at US allies in West Asia, hitting key oil infrastructure and blocking a key global shipping route of the Strait of Hormuz. The conflict has continued with varying degrees of intensity into this month. 
The energy sector was the worst affected in terms of earnings downgrades amid having to absorb the pressure of higher oil prices. The consensus estimate of FY27 earnings growth dropped from 2 per cent in February to -16.9 per cent in September.
Most of the other key sectors saw a decline in earnings estimates. Consumer staples dropped from an estimated growth rate of 9.8 per cent for FY27 in February to -3.8 per cent in September. Consumer discretionary, industrials, information technology and financials all saw a drop of between 100 and 500 bps since February. 
Real estate was the exception. Earnings growth was upgraded by 350 bps to 28.1 per cent for FY27 from 24.6 per cent projected in February, amid sustained demand for premium housing. Other sectors are grappling with decisions on the extent to which they can absorb a rise in their expenses.  
“The biggest change between Q1 and Q2 is the increasing transmission of higher input costs into corporate P&Ls (profit and loss statements). Energy, freight, metals, chemicals and imported components have become more expensive, while currency (rupee) depreciation adds another layer of cost pressure for import-dependent businesses,” said an October 2026 Axis Securities (Axis Direct) Earnings Preview report authored by Uttam K Srimal, deputy head of research. Companies are responding through initiatives such as cutting costs and raising prices, though their ability to pass on higher costs will vary by sector and competitive intensity, according to the report. 
Increased prices of food and fuel, along with the elevated costs of higher-ticket size items like automobiles and durables amid rising interest rates, may adversely affect domestic demand in the near future, according to an October 9 PL Capital (Prabhudas Lilladher) India Strategy report from author Amnish Aggarwal. 
“We note that past 2-3 (quarters) have been very patchy with host of mass end products witnessing demand pressures while premium end segments growing at a fast clip. We expect similar scenario to play out in coming quarters as well,” it said. Analysts have pushed their expectations of profit growth to FY28. Consensus earnings growth for FY28 rose from 14.3 per cent in February to 17.2 per cent in September, showed the Market Pulse data. 
Earnings growth is expected to be positive for the FY26-28 period. Most of the gains are driven by three sectors. The financial sector is expected to account for 40.8 per cent of the incremental earnings during FY26-28. Consumer discretionary comes second with a 13.1 per cent contribution to incremental earnings. Industrials are to account for another 11.3 per cent.
The three sectors together will contribute nearly two-thirds of incremental earnings between FY26 and FY28. 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Better execution, margin gains positive for Bhel despite valuation concerns

Gold FoFs halt fresh investments before Diwali: What investors can do

Stock Market Close: Sensex gains for 2nd day, rises 414 pts, Nifty at 23,146; IT index zooms 4%

Indian Hotels, Oriental Hotels rally up to 6%; what's driving hotel stocks?

TIPS Music zooms 10% to hit 52-wk high after Q2 nos, ₹6.50/share dividend

Topics :India Incprofit marginsIndia's growthIndia economy

First Published: Oct 16 2026 | 11:52 PM IST

Next Story