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India is epicentre of EM outflows amid West Asia conflict, says Elara

Global fund outflows from India match those seen across entire EM basket

Emerging markets, Investors
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India-focused funds have also seen persistent redemptions, with outflows of $814 million last week following $2.4 billion over the previous two weeks. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2026 | 9:53 PM IST
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Global equity fund flows turned negative for the first time since January 2026 as geopolitical tensions weighed on investor sentiment, according to a report by Elara Securities. The shift comes as the West Asia conflict enters its fifth week, triggering broad-based outflows across markets. 
Emerging markets (EMs) continued to see outflows, though the pace of selling eased. Global emerging market (GEM) funds recorded outflows of $730 million last week, compared with $2.7 billion in the previous week, taking cumulative outflows over the past three weeks to $3.7 billion. 
Within EMs, India has emerged as the most impacted market. The country saw outflows of $970 million last week and $3.7 billion over the past three weeks, indicating sustained pressure on domestic equities. 
On Friday, the benchmark Nifty fell 2.1 per cent, marking its fifth consecutive weekly decline — the longest since August 2025. 
India-focused funds have also seen persistent redemptions, with outflows of $814 million last week following $2.4 billion over the previous two weeks. The report noted that while long-only flows had already been weak, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have now become the primary source of incremental selling, largely driven by US-domiciled investors.
 
In contrast, other Asian markets such as Taiwan and South Korea saw relatively smaller outflows, while China recorded inflows of $1.4 billion.
 
Meanwhile, US equity funds saw outflows of $27 billion, reversing the previous week’s $50 billion inflows that were driven by hopes of de-escalation. The bulk of the selling was led by domestic investors, who pulled out $24 billion after committing $50 billion a week earlier. Foreign investors continued to pare exposure for a third consecutive week, with outflows of $3.5 billion.

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Topics :outflowgold fundMarkets NewsExchange-traded fundsETFsAsian markets

First Published: Mar 29 2026 | 9:53 PM IST

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