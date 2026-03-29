India is epicentre of EM outflows amid West Asia conflict, says Elara

Global equity fund flows turned negative for the first time since January 2026 as geopolitical tensions weighed on investor sentiment, according to a report by Elara Securities. The shift comes as the West Asia conflict enters its fifth week, triggering broad-based outflows across markets.

Emerging markets (EMs) continued to see outflows, though the pace of selling eased. Global emerging market (GEM) funds recorded outflows of $730 million last week, compared with $2.7 billion in the previous week, taking cumulative outflows over the past three weeks to $3.7 billion.

Within EMs, India has emerged as the most impacted market. The country saw outflows of $970 million last week and $3.7 billion over the past three weeks, indicating sustained pressure on domestic equities.

On Friday, the benchmark Nifty fell 2.1 per cent, marking its fifth consecutive weekly decline — the longest since August 2025.

India-focused funds have also seen persistent redemptions, with outflows of $814 million last week following $2.4 billion over the previous two weeks. The report noted that while long-only flows had already been weak, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have now become the primary source of incremental selling, largely driven by US-domiciled investors.

In contrast, other Asian markets such as Taiwan and South Korea saw relatively smaller outflows, while China recorded inflows of $1.4 billion.