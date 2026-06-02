India most attractive global market over 4-5-year horizon: Ridham Desai

The pessimism is largely about India’s relative growth not absolute growth. India’s economy has improved over the past two quarters, but compared to markets like the US, South Korea, Taiwan and even Japan, growth still looks less compelling. What’s driving global growth right now is a massive artificial intelligence (AI)-led investment cycle — particularly around data centres, semiconductors, memory chips, energy infrastructure and construction. The top US hyperscalers are expected to spend nearly $800 billion in capex this year and over $1 trillion next year. India is not yet fully integrated into this AI supply chain, which means it is not participating in the growth impulse to the same extent.