India most attractive global market over 4-5-year horizon: Ridham Desai

You’ve spoken about a large upcoming investment cycle in India. Which sectors will drive this?
I see five major areas driving capex over the next few years: energy infrastructure, fertilisers, semiconductors, data centres and defence manufacturing. We expect India’s investment-to-GDP ratio to rise from 31.5 per cent to 37.5 per cent over the next five years. That should drive a significant increase in corporate profits as a share of GDP.
Which sectors look most attractive from an investment perspective?
From a valuation standpoint, financials look the most attractive. The sector has gone through a difficult period, but we are now seeing improving growth, likely stable margins and low credit costs. From a growth perspective, consumer discretionary looks strongest — especially autos, real estate, retail, travel, healthcare and education. Industrials have the strongest growth outlook because of the capex cycle, though valuations there are already rich.