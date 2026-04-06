Patent wins vs tariff risks: Analysts picks top pharma stocks to bet on

Pharma stocks have emerged as a defensive bet for investors so far in calendar year 2026, cushioning portfolios by declining less than the benchmark Nifty50 index. The Nifty Pharma index is down 4.02 per cent year-to-date (YTD) compared to a 13.07-per cent drop in the benchmark index, shows ACE Equity data.

Analysts said the sector’s relative outperformance has been driven by a mix of defensive positioning, rupee depreciation, and improving earnings visibility. However, amid US tariff proposals, analysts believe gains will be more selective, tilting toward domestically focused companies.

“Pharma’s outperformance is partly macro, but more due to improving earnings visibility,” said Niharika Agarwal, research analyst at InCred Capital. She added that while rupee depreciation continues to support export-oriented earnings, “core markets remain largely insulated from current geopolitical disruptions.”

US President Donald Trump has proposed to levy 100 per cent tariffs on branded and patented drugs , made in countries that lack tariff deals with the US. “Generics (constituting a bulk of India exports) will not attract tariffs for now, limiting downside risks, although sentiment could remain volatile,” noted Gaurav Tinani, research analyst for Healthcare at Ambit Capital, adding that any push toward localised manufacturing in the US could provide a competitive advantage over time. Patent-related tailwinds remain strong That apart, analysts said the ongoing patent expiry cycle in the US is set to open up opportunities in complex generics and specialty products for Indian pharma companies.

Around 10 Indian companies have already introduced semaglutide products in India after the expiry of the Ozempic (semaglutide) patent. These include Dr Reddy’s, Sun Pharma, Zydus Life, Torrent Pharma, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Eris Lifesciences, and Lupin. “We expect aggressive pricing to aid volumes over time, taking the Semaglutide market in India to more than ₹12,000 crore over the next five years across diabetes and weight loss. We expect Zydus Lifesciences to benefit from differentiated product and tie-ups, while Alkem could gain above-average volume share via aggressive pricing and launch of reusable pen,” Nomura said. Dr Reddy’s, Torrent Pharma, and Sun Pharmaceuticals may also gain above-average market share, it said.

Analysts added the ongoing patent expiry cycle could drive increased outsourcing and selective M&A activity by global pharma, which will benefit Indian Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) players. Notably, the Indian Pharma Market (IPM) grew at 12.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in February 2026, expanding in double digits for a third consecutive month, supported by price hikes and new product launches. Iran war poses near-term risks That said, analysts warn that Indian pharma sector exports about 5 per cent of its total produce to Middle East. Lower exports and higher freight costs could lead to revenue losses and margin hit in the near-term

Additionally, while rupee depreciation has aided earnings so far, G Chokkalingam, founder and chief investment officer at Equinomics Research, cautioned that the rupee-related tailwind could be short-lived. “Once the Iran war stops, rupee will appreciate to some extent,” he said. Investment strategy Given the evolving landscape, Niharika Agarwal of InCred Capital views pharma as a relative hedge, but not a broad allocation call. “The easier rerating is behind us, and incremental returns will come from buying into earnings dislocations with visibility on recovery, rather than owning the entire sector,” she noted. She recommends Sun Pharma for its consistent earnings profile, Divi’s Laboratories for long-term earnings visibility, and Cipla and Piramal Pharma as earnings recovery plays in the second half of the year.