India's 'anti-AI' tag challenged as 42 AI enablers surge 60%: Goldman Sachs

India's stock market has paid a price for being an "anti-AI" trade. Dalal Street has been among the weakest global markets since 2025, when the AI boom engulfed the world, gaining less than 2 per cent in 20 months ended August 2026. India has far lower AI exposure in the benchmark indices than regional peers like South Korea, China, Taiwan and Japan.

This rise makes them the best-performing pocket in the market by a wide margin, and the "divergence challenges the view that India offers limited AI exposure", Goldman said.

Strength in AI enablers has been quite broad-based, the brokerage highlighted: All the 3 layers of power, data centres and semiconductors have rallied 40-80 per cent year-to-date (YTD). Nine out of nine sub-layers outperformed MSCI India, with six out of nine up more than 20 per cent YTD.

It must be noted that financials form over a third of the 50-stock Nifty, accounting for 36 per cent share as of August 31, 2026. Oil and gas, and information technology (IT) follow with 9.5 per cent and 8.48 per cent stakes, respectively.