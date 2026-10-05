India's bond yield curve poised to flatten as RBI drains surplus cash

By Pratigya Vajpayee

India’s bond curve is poised to flatten further as the Reserve Bank of India steps up liquidity withdrawals, prompting some investors to favor 10-year debt over five-year notes.

The five- to 10-year yield gap is expected to narrow as the RBI drains surplus cash, pressuring shorter maturities, according to Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and Anand Rathi Global Finance Ltd. The five-year yield may rise to around 7% from a current 6.94% if the central bank remains aggressive in its policy tightening, according to ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd.

Excess banking-system liquidity is prompting the RBI to withdraw funds, putting upward pressure on shorter-dated yields as it seeks to contain prices. The central bank has already withdrawn more than 1 trillion rupees ($10.4 billion), and the pace of further cash absorption, alongside any additional rate hikes, will determine how far the yield curve flattens.

“The short end should see further flattening as the RBI steers overnight rates near or above the repo rate to ensure effective transmission,” said Alok Sharma, head of treasury at ICBC in Mumbai. He sees the five-year and 10-year gap narrowing to as much as 10 basis points and the curve turning flat or mildly inverted if overnight rates move meaningfully above the repo rate. The RBI’s liquidity stance is key, with the overnight rate, the rate banks charge each other for one day, still below the repo rate, the central bank’s policy rate. Surplus cash has kept overnight borrowing costs below the policy rate, prompting the RBI to drain liquidity through market operations.