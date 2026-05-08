India's forex kitty drops by $7.79 billion to $690.693 billion: RBI

India's forex reserves dropped by $7.794 billion to $690.693 billion during the week ended May 1, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week ended April 24, the overall reserves had declined by $4.82 billion to $698.487 billion.

The kitty had expanded to an all-time high of $728.494 billion during the week ended February 27 this year before the beginning of the Middle East conflict, which led to several weeks of a drop as the rupee came under pressure and the RBI had to intervene in the forex market through dollar sales.

For the week ended May 1, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $2.797 billion to $551.825 billion, the central bank's data showed.