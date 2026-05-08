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India's forex kitty drops by $7.79 billion to $690.693 billion: RBI

India's forex reserves dropped by USD 7.794 billion to USD 690.693 billion during the week ended May 1, the RBI said on Friday.

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In the previous reporting week ended April 24, the overall reserves had declined by USD 4.82 billion to USD 698.487 billion (Image: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 6:14 PM IST
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India's forex reserves dropped by $7.794 billion to $690.693 billion during the week ended May 1, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week ended April 24, the overall reserves had declined by $4.82 billion to $698.487 billion.

The kitty had expanded to an all-time high of $728.494 billion during the week ended February 27 this year before the beginning of the Middle East conflict, which led to several weeks of a drop as the rupee came under pressure and the RBI had to intervene in the forex market through dollar sales.

For the week ended May 1, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $2.797 billion to $551.825 billion, the central bank's data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Value of gold reserves decreased by $5.021 billion to $115.216 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up $15 million to $18.789 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also up by $8 million to $4.863 billion at the end of the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Reserve Bank of Indiaforeign exchangeIndia forex exchange reserves

First Published: May 08 2026 | 6:14 PM IST

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