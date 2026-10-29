India's pharma, healthcare deal volumes rise 23% in Q3 2026: Report

India’s pharmaceutical and healthcare sector recorded 87 transactions valued at $4.3 billion in the third quarter of 2026 (July-September period), according to a report by Grant Thornton Bharat.

This was a 23 per cent rise in volumes and a 69 per cent drop in value compared to Q2 2026 (April-June), which saw 65 deals in the sector worth $13.9 billion.

The drop in deal value was attributable to the $11.75 billion Sun Pharma-Organon transaction in Q2 2026, rather than a slowdown in underlying activity.

Of the $4.3 billion in deals recorded this quarter, private deals, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and private equity (PE) activity, accounted for around $2.3 billion across 81 transactions in the third quarter.

While M&A activity in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector saw a marginal 6 per cent rise in volume compared with the previous quarter, the PE landscape recorded a 69 per cent rise in volume. Public market fundraising also strengthened during the quarter, with four initial public offerings (IPOs) raising $1.27 billion and two qualified institutional placements (QIPs) raising $162 million. “The quarter reflected a market characterised by broader transaction activity but continued concentration of capital in a limited number of large deals,” the report stated. The average deal size declined to $13.5 million from approximately $42 million in Q2, excluding the Sun Pharma-Organon transaction, reflecting a shift towards smaller, targeted acquisitions.