India's portfolio rejig: How the country is losing its crown in EM basket

That repricing has been underway since late 2024. Foreign portfolio investors have pulled over Rs 10 trillion from Indian equities. Domestic institutional investors have injected Rs 12.5 trillion during this period, helping cushion the blow from overseas selloff. At the same time, capital has rotated towards other EMs – notably Taiwan, South Korea and Brazil.

More importantly, the consequences extend beyond current outflows. Even when broader EM inflows resume, India may receive less than its benchmark share, as capital gravitates towards markets offering better growth-adjusted returns. In other words, the challenge is no longer just about outflows, but also about missing out on inflows.