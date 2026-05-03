India's portfolio rejig: How the country is losing its crown in EM basket

In recent weeks, a string of global brokerages – including Goldman Sachs, Nomura, HSBC, UBS, and JPMorgan – have downgraded Indian equities in their emerging market portfolios. The concerns converge around a common theme: Deteriorating macro conditions amid rising energy prices, weakening earnings visibility and, crucially, more attractive opportunities in other EMs.
Thanks to the cushion provided by resilient domestic flows, these downgrades may have limited immediate impact. However, India’s slipping position in global portfolios carries broader implications. Over the medium term, it could temper foreign capital inflows and prolong the country’s underperformance relative to EM peers.
The trend is already visible. On a year-to-date basis, South Korea and Taiwan have rallied more than 50 per cent and 30 per cent, while Indian markets have declined 8 per cent. This stretches India’s stark underperformance since September 2024, when the domestic markets peaked.