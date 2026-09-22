India's prospects bright but tax rules a worry: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon

By Anup Roy

Global investors remain broadly positive about India’s prospects, though inconsistent application of tax rules remains a concern, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said in an interview.

“Most investors probably have very positive views on long-term investment in India, but they worry about the inconsistent application of taxes,” Dimon said in an interview with The Economic Times newspaper on Tuesday. “I get a lot of complaints from companies about paying more tax on a deal than they expected.”

Foreign investors have long raised concerns about India’s high and inconsistently applied taxes, including policies they say are not aligned with global norms. Addressing some of those concerns, the government in June scrapped taxes on foreign investment in government securities and eased restrictions on overseas holdings of some bonds.

India attracted a record of nearly $100 billion in foreign direct investment in the financial year ended March. But net investment was only about $7 billion after foreign investors cashed out some of their earlier investments and Indian companies invested more abroad. “Foreign companies often have a hard time competing here because they’re not allowed to. As a result, India attracts less foreign direct investment,” Dimon said. “Competition is good for India. Sometimes local companies use regulations to block competition, and the governments shouldn’t allow that. I think it’s bad for all Indian citizens.” Asked whether foreign investor enthusiasm for India had cooled as money flows toward artificial intelligence or because of domestic structural issues, Dimon said investment decisions were being shaped by a mix of factors, including AI, geopolitics and trade uncertainty, while concerns about taxes and inconsistent application of rules were also weighing on investors.