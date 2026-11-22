The historical data shows that the listed IT services companies generally grew faster than India’s software exports until FY18. Their combined share of exports rose from 45.5 per cent in FY06 to 58.8 per cent in FY14 and peaked at 71.9 per cent in FY18. Since then, however, they have consistently underperformed the broader export sector, with the gap widening in the post-Covid pandemic years as overall software services exports expanded at double-digit rates between FY21 and FY26.