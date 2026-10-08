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India-US bond yield spread stays near 22-year low despite RBI rate hike

Faster rise in US Treasury yields is narrowing the gap, potentially deterring foreign investors and keeping the rupee under pressure

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India-US 10-year bond yield spread narrows to 194 basis points, near a 22-year low, as US Treasury yields rise faster than Indian bond yields. | Image- Ajay Mohanty
Krishna Kant Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2026 | 11:27 PM IST
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The latest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), following a rise in interest rates in the world's major economies, has done little to reverse the long-term trend of a steady decline in the spread between the India 10-year government bond and the US 10-year government bond. The yield spread between Indian and the US 10-year treasuries stayed near a 22-year low of 1.94 per cent, or 194 basis points (bps), on Thursday despite a 25 bps policy rate hike by the RBI to 5.5 per cent on Wednesday. 
However, the latest rate hike by the RBI has led to a rise in bond yields in the domestic market as investors bet on higher interest rates going forward. The yield on the 10-year Indian government bonds rose to 7.29 per cent on Thursday compared to 7.19 per cent on Tuesday. 
 
The rate hike by the RBI and the resulting hardening of the yield in the domestic bond market, however, seem to be feeble compared to the pace of rise in the yields in the US bond market in recent quarters. The bond yield in the US has increased at a faster clip as bond investors brace for higher inflation in the economy and greater borrowings by the federal government to fund growing fiscal deficit. This has led to a steady tightening of the yield spread between the treasury bonds of India and the US in recent years. 
The yield on US 10-year treasury bond was hovering at around 5.35 per cent on early Thursday, up nearly 127 bps from 4.08 per cent at the end of October last year. In comparison, the yield on the Government of India’s 10-year bond is up by just 76 bps to around 7.29 per cent from 6.53 per cent at the end of October last year. One basis point is one-hundredth of a per cent. At their current levels, bond yields in the US have reached a nearly 25-year high, while Indian bond yields have risen to their highest point since December 2023. 
As a result, the current spread between the treasury bonds of India and the US is near a multi-year low. For example, the spread was close to 5 per cent in the last quarter of 2021 calendar year, after hitting a post-2008 high of 6.94 per cent in May 2012 in the aftermath of Euro bond crisis. The spread has been 392 bps on average in the last 10 years, nearly twice the current spread.
According to analysts, low yield spread will make it tough for the domestic bond market to attract foreign investors which, in turn, will keep the Indian rupee under pressure. The Indian rupee
   

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Topics :US bond marketsIndian Bond marketBond YieldsIndustry ReportMarket insight

First Published: Oct 08 2026 | 11:27 PM IST

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