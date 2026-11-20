India VIX, the volatility gauge of the domestic equity market, climbed nearly 9 per cent on Friday, signalling heightened uncertainty among traders even as benchmark indices extended their gains.

As of 1:30 PM, India VIX was up 8.8 per cent at 17.53. The benchmark Nifty 50 rose 185 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 25,700, while the BSE Sensex gained 630 points, or 0.76 per cent, to trade at 83,655.

Notably, India VIX has risen for the third consecutive session, gaining over 12 per cent during the period. The rise in volatility has come even as the Nifty 50 advanced more than 300 points, or 1.2 per cent, over the same period.

Analysts said that the sharp 12 per cent rise in India VIX over the last three sessions indicates increasing nervousness and uncertainty among market participants, with traders increasingly seeking protection against potential volatility. "This is particularly significant as the Nifty is trading less than 3% away from its all-time high, suggesting that caution is building despite the broader positive market structure. However, a rise in VIX does not necessarily indicate an imminent correction; rather, it signals expectations of larger market swings over the coming weeks," Sudeep Shah, head - technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities, said. At today's high of 25,745.75, data showed that the Nifty 50 index is less than 3 per cent away from the record high of 26,373.20, touched on January 5, 2026. READ MORE: Sensex zooms 1790 pts in 2 days; ₹6.9 trn added to m-cap: 5 reasons India VIX indicates expected volatility in the market over the next 30 days. A sustained rise in India VIX generally indicates increasing expectations of larger market swings and often coincides with cautious investor sentiment. It can also lead to higher option premiums.Analysts said that the sharp 12 per cent rise in India VIX over the last three sessions indicates increasing nervousness and uncertainty among market participants, with traders increasingly seeking protection against potential volatility."This is particularly significant as the Nifty is trading less than 3% away from its all-time high, suggesting that caution is building despite the broader positive market structure. However, a rise in VIX does not necessarily indicate an imminent correction; rather, it signals expectations of larger market swings over the coming weeks," Sudeep Shah, head - technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities, said.At today's high of 25,745.75, data showed that the Nifty 50 index is less than 3 per cent away from the record high of 26,373.20, touched on January 5, 2026.

From a technical perspective, Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that India VIX has moved above its key 50 & 200 - day moving averages, indicating a shift towards a higher volatility moves. "Going ahead, 18.50 will be an immediate resistance level. A decisive move above this could push India VIX towards the higher range of 27–28, signalling heightened volatility in the equity market," he said. FIIs power market rally Analysts said that profit booking is happening in the market but the FII buying is so sustained and aggressive that the bulls are calling the shots. Despite occasional dips, the market is likely to remain resilient on the back of massive FII flows assisted by impressive corporate earnings.

VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments, said that weakening of the AI trade continues with another 2.25 per cent cut in Nasdaq yesterday, and this is dragging other AI-related markets like South Korea, Taiwan and Japan down. Nifty is the only high performing market in the world this month with a 10.7 per cent surge in just 13 trading days. "It is important to note that the bulk of the FII flows have gone into financial services, particularly the banking majors. FIIs are now buying the very same stocks they have been selling to raise money for the AI trade. Telecom also has been attracting big inflows. The sharp correction in metal prices have attracted buying in auto stocks and consumer durables," he said. FIIs buying this week

'Avoid aggressive fresh buying' Meanwhile, Sudeep suggested investors to avoid aggressive fresh buying in Nifty at elevated levels, and adopt a staggered investment approach and remain selective, as some consolidation near record highs would be healthy for the market. "Investors should closely monitor Nifty's key support levels, FII activity, global market cues, crude oil prices and overall market breadth. A sustained rise in VIX alongside weakening market breadth and a breach of important support levels could trigger profit booking," he said. According to exchange data, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers of Indian equities on all four trading days this week. They purchased shares worth ₹4,864.68 crore on Monday, ₹4,195.38 crore on Tuesday, ₹5,866.78 crore on Wednesday and ₹7,411.41 crore on Thursday.