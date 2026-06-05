Indian Bank, Phoenix Mills among stocks to buy post RBI Policy: Teji Mandi

Jatin Gedia of Teji Mandi reckons that Indian Bank, Phoenix Mills and PFC have found support at their respective 200-DMAs and look ripe for further upside, according to technical charts.

Analyst at Teji Mandi recommends 'Buy' on Indian Bank, PFC and Phoenix Mills among rate sensitive stocks post June RBI Policy.