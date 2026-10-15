Indian Bank, South Indian Bank gain up to 5% from day's low post Q2 results

Share prices of Indian Bank and South Indian Bank witnessed a sharp volatility after these banks announced the Q2 earnings. Initially, the two stocks, slipped up to 4 per cent to ₹818 and ₹47.70, respectively, on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade only to recoup losses and rebound into the positive zone. UCO Bank, however, was seen trading with marginal losses. At 2:05 PM, Indian Bank traded with a modest 0.2 per cent gain at ₹850, supported by over a two-fold jump in trading volume on the BSE. The counter saw trades of around 1.66 lakh shares on Thursday. South Indian Bank, too, recouped losses and rallied to a high of ₹52.08 - up 5 per cent from the day's low. The counter saw trades of around 28 lakh shares as against the two-week average volume of around 8.80 lakh shares on the BSE. Meanwhile, UCO Bank traded on a steady note, down 0.2 per cent at 23.90 amid a trading volume of around 6.90 lakh shares on the BSE.
Indian Bank, South Indian Bank, Uco Bank Q2 results
Indian Bank reported a 14.7 per cent surge in Q2 net profit at ₹3,462.24 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, when compared with ₹3,018.22 crore reported in the same quarter a year ago. The state-run bank's total income increased by 20.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹23,058.62 crore in Q2FY27 from ₹19,076.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex surges 1,300 pts, Nifty tops 23,000; Tata Communication jumps 10% According to the bank's exchange filing, Indian Bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) dipped by 28 per cent YoY to ₹11,612.50 crore from ₹16,134.66 crore in the same comparable period. Net NPAs, however, remained more or less unchanged at ₹982.90 crore. UCO Bank posted a 26.8 per cent YoY growth in Q2FY27 net profit at ₹785.64 crore compared to ₹619.76 crore in the corresponding period last year. Total income advanced by 10.1 per cent YoY to ₹8,174.09 crore from ₹7,421.98 crore. The bank's gross NPAs dipped 4.5 per cent YoY to ₹5,632.22 crore, while the net NPAs dropped sharply by 46.6 per cent YoY to ₹513.49 crore at the end of the September 2026 quarter. Meanwhile, South Indian Bank's September quarter net profit rose 21.3 per cent YoY to ₹426.13 crore in Q2FY27 from ₹351.37 crore in Q2FY26. Total income increased by 11.7 per cent YoY to ₹3,263.85 crore from ₹2,922.78 crore. The bank's gross NPAs declined sharply by nearly 50 per cent to ₹1,354.84 crore as against ₹2,703.47 crore in the same period. Consequently, the net NPAs dipped by 79.7 per cent to ₹102.71 crore.