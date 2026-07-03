Indian companies raise ₹15,960 crore through bond issuances on Friday

Indian companies on Friday collectively raised ₹15,960 crore through corporate bonds, with state-owned financial institutions and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) tapping the debt market to meet their funding requirements.

The largest issuer was the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), which raised ₹8,000 crore through bonds at a cut-off yield of 7.16 per cent.

India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) mobilised ₹1,848 crore at a cut-off yield of 7.25 per cent.

Among NBFCs, Bajaj Finance raised ₹4,000 crore through a new issue of bonds maturing on September 20, 2029, at a coupon of 7.70 per cent. The company also accepted bids worth ₹1,305 crore in a separate 10-year bond issue maturing on July 4, 2036, at a coupon of 7.79 per cent.

Kotak Mahindra Prime raised ₹250 crore through the reissuance of its 7.97 per cent bonds maturing on August 24, 2029. The bonds were accepted at a price of 100.87, translating into a yield to maturity of 7.6581 per cent. Aditya Birla Capital raised ₹556.8 crore through the reissuance of its 8.0668 per cent bonds maturing on April 30, 2036. The bonds were accepted at a price of 98.7165, implying a yield to maturity of 8.2484 per cent. Market participants said the strong pipeline of issuances indicated that the momentum seen in the corporate bond market in June had carried into July, aided by improving borrowing conditions. They attributed the pick-up in activity to the Reserve Bank of India's recent liquidity and rate measures, along with lower crude oil prices, which have supported both issuer confidence and investor appetite for debt securities.

“The positive momentum witnessed in June has clearly carried into July. Today’s successful bond issuances by marquee names such as NABARD, IIFCL and Bajaj Finance are the clearest real-economy confirmation that the RBI package and the crude correction have done what they were designed to do: restore issuer confidence and investor risk appetite at the same time,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner of Rockfort Fincap LLP. “That is a meaningfully healthier equilibrium than the one the market was in as recently as March, when even AAA sovereign-backed paper couldn’t clear without conceding on yield. The rally is well-founded,” he added.

Market participants said expectations of India's inclusion in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index could provide additional support to the debt market, although they cautioned that domestic inflation, the progress of the monsoon and geopolitical developments would remain key factors to watch. They added that the corporate bond market is currently witnessing one of its strongest phases in recent months, with issuers and investors showing renewed confidence. “NABARD, an issuer that had deferred borrowing when yields had approached 8 per cent, has now successfully raised its entire ₹8,000 crore issue at around 7.16 per cent, demonstrating how borrowing conditions have improved within a short span,” said a market participant.