Indian Hotels gains 3% as analysts raise earnings estimates, target post Q2

Indian Hotels share price: Shares of Tata group hotels company, : Shares of Tata group hotels company, Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), defied the weak market mood and jumped 3 per cent on Thursday as its strong second-quarter earnings prompted brokerages to raise their earnings estimates and target prices.

IHCL posted its Q2 results for the ongoing financial year post market hours a day ago.

The Tata group stock hit the day's high of ₹775.80, up 3 per cent against the last closing price of ₹752. As of 10 AM, Indian Hotels' shares were up 2.6 per cent at ₹771.70 apiece and was trading close to its 52-week high of ₹776.25, hit earlier this month on October 16.

Indian Hotels Q2 results Driven by the strong revenue per available room (RevPAR), renovated assets and new business, Indian Hotels' Q2 consolidated profit rose 23 per cent to ₹349 crore, while its revenue saw a 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth to ₹2,566 crore. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 300 pts from day's low; KEI Ind, M&M Fin lead MidCap losses The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) saw a 21 per cent rise to ₹788 crore, with margin of 30.7 per cent. 360 One Capital said that revenue was ahead of its estimates, led by robust domestic demand, marquee events in Delhi and improved performance of renovated assets in key markets.

Further, the management has upgraded FY27 consolidated revenue growth guidance to 15-17 per cent from 12-14 per cent earlier, supported by strong hotel revenue (17-19 per cent growth), MICE events, and continued non-LFL growth, which Jefferies said reinforces confidence in underlying momentum. IHCL added 47 hotels and opened 20 hotels in the first half of the fiscal year, taking its portfolio to 670 hotels with ~69,000 keys, including those under development. The company targets to open 50 new Hotels in FY27, including 30 in the second half. Brokerages on IHCL shares Global investment bank Jefferies raised the FY27 Ebitda/EPS by 1.2-1.5 per cent and factors in the consolidation of Oriental Hotels from FY28, increasing FY28/FY29 EBITDA/PAT by ~4-5 per cent. It retained a BUY rating on the stock and raised the target price for Indian Hotels stock to ₹900 from ₹875 earlier.

Our valuation continues to be based on 28x Sep-28 EBITDA, in line with the stock's five-year average multiple, Jefferies said. Similarly, 360 One Capital said that it remains constructive on the domestic hospitality sector, backed by favourable demand-supply dynamics and sustained pricing power, prompting it to maintain BUY on Indian Hotels stock, with a revised target price of ₹920 (from earlier ₹880), valuing the stock at 27x Sep-28E EV/Ebitda. The brokerage also raised the FY27-29E EBITDA by 2-4 per cent, factoring in Q2 FY27 results. Lastly, Nuvama Research said that air catering business continued to report a sluggish performance due to the West-Asia war. "We are tweaking FY27/28E revenue (+1.9 per cent/+1.9 per cent) as well as EBITDA (-1.1 per cent/+3.5 per cent). Retain ‘HOLD’ with a positive bias as H1 momentum continues into H2. The stock trades at 26x/23x FY27E/28E equity adjusted EV/EBITDA. We arrive at a TP of ₹750 (earlier ₹699)," it said.