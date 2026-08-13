Indian Hotels, Tata Steel among key picks in Tata group for Jefferies

Amid the leadership change in Tata Sons and volatility in Tata group stocks, Jefferies Research is betting on Indian Hotels, Tata Consumer, Tata Steel, and Voltas as its top picks within the group. While there are near-term market concerns related to the leadership change, business fundamentals are expected to prevail, the brokerage said in a strategy note on Thursday. Jefferies is bearish on the outlook for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV), and Tata Power. It has an “Underperform” rating on all three due to growth concerns (TCS), JLR headwinds (TMPV), and execution issues at Tata Power. The brokerage has a “Hold” rating on growth kings of the group, Trent (visibility on growth) and Titan (valuation concerns).

On a one-year forward price-to-earnings (P/E) basis, Trent and Titan are the most expensive stocks in the Tata group, trading at 69-75 times earnings. Conversely, TMPV and Tata Steel remain relatively inexpensive, trading at multiples of just 9-12 times. Jefferies' conviction on the country’s largest listed hotel chain, Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), is on the back of asset-light expansion and scaling up of new business. While outbound travel is muted, domestic demand tailwinds are expected to offset this weakness. The brokerage expects the company to post a 15 per cent annual profit growth over the FY26-FY29 period.

Among the legacy businesses, it is bullish on the prospects of Tata Steel, which is expected to benefit from a potential recovery in India steel prices even as Asian spreads have room to expand. Given the focus on downstream value-added products, and the next expansion to start in FY31, volume growth may taper post-FY27. The valuations at 6.7 times FY27 enterprise value-to-operating profit as compared to 10-year average of 6.4 times, however, is reasonable. Unlike its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) peers, Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) is better protected given its lower dependence on crude oil-linked inputs. In addition to its core products, what should drive incremental growth is the growth portfolio. International business is expected to drive margin expansion going ahead. Operating profit growth over the FY26-FY29 period is pegged at 14 per cent.

The brokerage is also positive on Voltas, the largest room air-conditioner player in the country. As compared to total sales of 2.3 million units in FY26, Voltas had a strong June quarter, generating volumes of 1 million units. It is doubling capacity to 2 million over the next couple of years to meet rising demand. The brokerage expects sales and net profit to grow at a healthy 15-21 per cent over FY27-FY29. It is positive on Titan given the market share gains, premiumisation and rising scale of adjacencies and expects revenue and profits to grow by 16-21 per cent. Even as growth visibility is strong, it has a hold rating as valuation limits upside.

While Trent has been growing at a scorching pace, growth has moderated recently given a high base, weaker demand, and rising competition. While margins have remained steady, Jefferies is cautious and is awaiting a visible pickup in growth. Growth concerns drive its underperform rating on TCS. It expects TCS to deliver a muted 4-5 per cent growth for revenues and profits in constant currency FY26-29 due to higher risks of AI-led revenue deflation, weak deal bookings and an inability to expand margins. Muted growth, along with worsening free cash flow conversion, should weigh on its valuations. Passenger vehicles (TMPV) is another business where the brokerage is not very positive on. It cites multiple headwinds at JLR, including increased competition, high discounts & warranty cost, and elevated capital work in progress, while its key models are starting to age. India PV is performing well but is unlikely to offset the JLR drag.