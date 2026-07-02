Indian Hotels well positioned to gain from demand recovery, expansion

Analysts Adhidev Chattopadhyay and Saishwar Ravekar of ICICI Securities believe the company’s strong pipeline of keys, coupled with high single-digit industry RevPAR growth and contributions from new businesses and management fees, could enable mid-teens growth in revenue and operating profit over the medium term. The brokerage has maintained its ‘buy’ rating and raised its target price to ₹925.

Its net cash position of ₹4,300 crore as of March should support acquisitions. Analysts at JM Financial, led by Sumit Kumar, point out that gross liquidity of more than ₹4,300 crore provides ample room for both organic and inorganic growth. According to them, the company has multiple growth levers, including asset-light expansion over the next four to five years with 31,000 rooms in the pipeline, a higher contribution from new businesses, and same-store growth driven by higher room rates. The brokerage has a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of ₹850.