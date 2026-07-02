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Indian Hotels well positioned to gain from demand recovery, expansion

Strong domestic travel, higher room rates and an expanding hotel portfolio are expected to drive IHCL's Q1FY27 performance and medium-term growth

Indian Hotels Company, IHCL
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Brokerages expect IHCL to post revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth of 11-12 per cent, led by 9 per cent growth in room rates across key markets and a 200-basis-point increase in occupancies
Ram Prasad Sahu
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2026 | 7:45 PM IST
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A favourable base effect, improving domestic demand, and the spillover of deferred events from the fourth quarter (January-March/Q4) of 2025-26 aided the performance of Indian hotel majors in the first quarter (April-June/Q1) of 2026-27 (FY27). Within the sector, the largest player, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), is expected to benefit from higher room rates and rising occupancy levels during the quarter.
 
In the medium term, its portfolio of brands, expansion pipeline, and the demand-supply mismatch should support revenue and profit growth. The stock has gained 12 per cent over the past month and 24 per cent over the past three months. Further upside will depend on operational metrics in Q1FY27 and the pace of recovery during FY27.
 
While Q1FY27 was affected by travel disruptions and elevated airfares, the hotel sector delivered a resilient performance. According to analysts led by Vikas Ahuja of Antique Stock Broking, growth during the quarter was driven by strong domestic demand, which offset lower foreign tourist arrivals, incremental demand from rescheduled weddings, large diplomatic events such as Brics 2026, and a low base from last year.
 
Brokerages expect IHCL to post revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth of 11-12 per cent, driven by a 9 per cent increase in room rates across key markets and a 200-basis-point rise in occupancy. Revenue is expected to grow 14 per cent, aided by acquisitions (Brij Hospitality, Clarks Hotels & Resorts, and Atmantan, which will contribute for the first full year) and the addition of 100 keys in Varanasi. The company is guiding for double-digit revenue growth of 12-14 per cent in FY27, with upside if the West Asia tensions stabilise.
 
At the sector level, Motilal Oswal remains positive, citing healthy structural tailwinds, favourable demand-supply dynamics, and rising domestic travel stoked by increasing MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) activity, weddings, cultural events, leisure travel, and corporate travel. The brokerage has a ‘buy’ rating on IHCL, with a target price of ₹820.
 
Growth over the medium term is expected to be driven by new businesses, recent acquisitions, and room expansion. The company signed a record 250 hotels and opened 132 during the year, taking its operating portfolio to 373 hotels with 33,000 rooms. Its total portfolio has expanded to 630 hotels, with most of the incremental room additions coming through its capital-light expansion model. Strategic additions across the wellness, boutique, and experiential leisure segments, along with its portfolio of 14 brands, position the company to achieve its target of 700 hotels by 2030.
 
Analysts Adhidev Chattopadhyay and Saishwar Ravekar of ICICI Securities believe the company’s strong pipeline of keys, coupled with high single-digit industry RevPAR growth and contributions from new businesses and management fees, could enable mid-teens growth in revenue and operating profit over the medium term. The brokerage has maintained its ‘buy’ rating and raised its target price to ₹925.
 
Its net cash position of ₹4,300 crore as of March should support acquisitions. Analysts at JM Financial, led by Sumit Kumar, point out that gross liquidity of more than ₹4,300 crore provides ample room for both organic and inorganic growth. According to them, the company has multiple growth levers, including asset-light expansion over the next four to five years with 31,000 rooms in the pipeline, a higher contribution from new businesses, and same-store growth driven by higher room rates. The brokerage has a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of ₹850.
   

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Topics :Stock AnalysishotelIHCLIndian HotelsIndian Hotels Company

First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 6:46 PM IST

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