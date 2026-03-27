IOC, BPCL, HPCL shares react as govt trims excise duty on petrol, diesel

On Friday, the government reduced the excise duties on petrol and diesel by ₹10 per litre each, bringing them down to ₹3 per litre of petrol and zero per litre of diesel.

The reduction cut comes amid fears of a rise in oil prices due to the US–Israel conflict with Iran. Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for 90 per cent of India’s crude imports, coupled with bombings at critical energy infrastructure like Saudi Arabia’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, has disrupted the global energy supply.