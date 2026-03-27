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IOC, BPCL, HPCL shares react as govt trims excise duty on petrol, diesel

The government has reduced the excise duties on petrol and diesel by ₹10 per litre each, bringing them down to ₹3 per litre of petrol and zero per litre of diesel

Oil refineries, OMCs, oil marketing companies
Oil marketing companies
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 10:09 AM IST
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OMC stocks: Shares of three major state-owned Indian Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), including Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), opened higher up to 3 per cent on Friday, March 27, after the government announced a cut to excise duty imposed on petrol and diesel 
However, soon after opening, the stocks surrendered the gains amid a broad-based sell-off. At the time of writing, Indian Oil stock was trading at 138.28, down 1.6 per cent, HPCL fell 0.4 per cent to ₹342.70, and BPCL was down nearly 1 per cent at ₹282.95 on the NSE. Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) fell nearly 3 per cent to a low of 1,375.70. In comparison, the benchmark, NSE Nifty50 index was trading at 23,044.15 levels, up by 262.30 points or 1.13 per cent.   FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE 
On Friday, the government reduced the excise duties on petrol and diesel by ₹10 per litre each, bringing them down to ₹3 per litre of petrol and zero per litre of diesel. 
The reduction cut comes amid fears of a rise in oil prices due to the US–Israel conflict with Iran. Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for 90 per cent of India’s crude imports, coupled with bombings at critical energy infrastructure like Saudi Arabia’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, has disrupted the global energy supply. 
Since the beginning of the war on February 27, 2026, shares of India’s oil marketing companies (OMCs) have plunged, with Indian Oil down 25 per cent, HPCL falling 22 per cent, and BPCL losing 26 per cent of their value. However, Reliance Industries stock has remained almost flat. 
The cut aims to provide relief to oil marketing companies, as crude prices remain above $100 per barrel amid the conflict in West Asia. Last checked, crude oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.90 per cent down at $107.04 per barrel, and WTI Crude was 0.94 per cent down at $93.59 per barrel.  READ | HEG, Graphite India gain upto 14% in weak market; what's driving GE stocks? 
In a report dated March 20, 2026, international brokerage CLSA noted that any news on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz could trigger a reflex pullback in crude oil and LNG prices, boosting Indian downstream oil and gas stocks. The brokerage expects a tighter post-war oil and LNG supply-demand scenario compared with pre-war levels, due to uncertainties over the pace of production restart in the Gulf and potential new re-stocking demand.  
ONGC, Oil India, and Reliance Industries are likely to benefit more than IOC, BPCL, HPCL, as well as GAIL, Petronet LNG, and Gujarat Gas following initial market reactions to any end-of-war news, the brokerage said.
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Topics :Excise DutyOMCsThe Smart InvestorpetroldieselIndian OilBharat Petroleum CorporationHindustan Petroleum CorporationNiftyoil & gas MarketsBrent crudeCrude OilPetrol pricesFuel pricesDiesel prices

First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

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