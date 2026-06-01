'Sell in May' returns? Why markets fell in May 2026 and what lies ahead

Market outlook

Indian stock markets entered May 2026 on a strong footing, with investors hopeful that the sharp rebound seen in April would continue. Optimism around resilient domestic growth, steady systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows, and expectations of stable corporate earnings had improved sentiment despite lingering global uncertainties related to the US-Iran war

Many market participants had also dismissed the old Wall Street adage -- "Sell in May and go away" -- arguing that India's structural growth story and strong domestic liquidity would help markets outperform. The phrase, which dates back to the pre-World War I era, refers to investors reducing equity exposure in May during the summer months.

However, a combination of rising crude oil prices, However, a combination of rising crude oil prices, foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling, hardening US treasury yields, and fresh military actions between the US and Iran weighed on markets as the month progressed. The benchmark indices -- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty -- fell 2.8 per cent and 1.9 per cent, respectively, in May. May-hem in markets Escalating tensions in West Asia kept Brent crude prices above the $100 per barrel-mark for most part of May, reviving fears around imported inflation, pressure on India’s current account deficit, and rising fuel costs. The government also announced successive retail fuel price hikes, triggering concerns over the impact on domestic consumption and corporate profitability.

"The rise in oil prices spooked investors throughout the month. This led to more foreign investor exits that had a cascading impact on the rupee," said Tejas Khoday, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of FYERS. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) dumped Indian stocks worth ₹55,963.3 crore last month as rising US Treasury yields made dollar-denominated assets more attractive. The pressure on the rupee, which hit a record low of 96.96 per US dollar, further added to concerns around capital flows. According to Ajit Mishra, senior vice-president (research) at Religare Broking, markets began the month with optimism, but global macro risks quickly resurfaced.

"Volatility in global bond yield and commodity prices, along with the ongoing West Asia crisis, increased concerns over crude oil prices, inflationary pressures and overall global risk appetite, leading to profit booking across sectors," Mishra said. Notably, US 10-year Treasury yields hit 4.6 per cent-mark, their highest level in a year in May. Back home, the March quarter (Q4FY26) earnings season was broadly in line with expectations, but analysts said the absence of meaningful upgrades or major surprises kept markets range-bound. So, where are the markets headed now? Analysts believe the trajectory of crude oil prices, rupee movement, FPI flows, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s commentary in its June policy statement, monsoon progress, and trends in rural consumption will drive the markets in the near-to-medium term.

The second and third order impact of inflation due to fuel price hikes, Apurva Sheth, head of market perspectives and research at SAMCO Securities said, will be another market moving trigger. "All these factors will keep the stock prices under check," he added. Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking, too, expects markets to remain range-bound in the near term and become increasingly driven by stock-specific opportunities. "Investors should focus on companies with strong earnings visibility, healthy balance sheets and consistent cash-flow generation," he said. 'Big gainer in long run' Beyond the immediate geopolitical risks and lack of artificial intelligence (AI) plays, analysts at Morgan Stanley said Indian equities are poised for a strong year ahead.

"Indian markets’ trailing 12-month relative performance is the worst in history, relative valuations are at previous troughs, and foreign positioning is at multi-year lows. However, beyond oil-linked inflation and AI-related risks, we expect India to be a big gainer in a multi-polar world, with manufacturing share in GDP likely to rise in the coming decade," it said. It added that India is one of the fastest growing places for energy infrastructure and this could fuel a boom in data centres. "Given the low starting point of labour productivity, India is a major beneficiary of AI-led productivity gains," the brokerage said, pegging Sensex's June 2027 target at 89,000 under its base case scenario.