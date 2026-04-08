Markets at crossroads: Policy framework must for sustained up move

In the immediate term, the ceasefire has emerged as the dominant catalyst. Markets respond quickly to uncertainty, and even more rapidly to its removal. The easing of geopolitical tensions has triggered a classic "risk-on" rally, with Indian equities surging sharply. A key driver behind this optimism is the decline in global oil prices.

The rally following the ceasefire is not just about relief -- it is about recalibration. Investors, who had previously taken defensive positions in sectors like defence, oil, and gold, are now rotating capital into growth-oriented and cyclical sectors. Financial stocks, in particular, are benefiting from renewed expectations of credit growth and foreign institutional inflows. Similarly, rate-sensitive sectors such as real estate are gaining momentum on hopes that borrowing costs may ease in the near future.

For an economy like India, which is heavily dependent on oil imports, lower crude prices translate directly into reduced inflationary pressure, improved fiscal balance, and stronger currency stability. This creates a favourable environment for sectors such as banking, automobiles, and real estate, all of which are sensitive to interest rates and consumer sentiment.

The interplay between these two factors highlights a broader truth about financial markets: short-term movements are often driven by sentiment, while long-term trends are anchored in fundamentals. The ceasefire has provided the spark, igniting a surge in optimism and liquidity. The RBI's policy, however, will determine whether this momentum can evolve into a durable uptrend.

In conclusion, while the ceasefire is currently the more powerful force influencing the Indian stock market, its impact may prove transient if not supported by favourable monetary conditions. Investors would do well to recognize this dynamic—responding to immediate opportunities, but positioning themselves for the longer-term trajectory shaped by policy decisions.