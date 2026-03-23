Indices slump on crude worries; de-escalation hopes may lift markets

Domestic equities and currency tumbled on Monday as escalating tensions in West Asia and fears of prolonged disruption to oil supplies continued to weigh on investor sentiment and raised concerns over their impact on economic growth.

The sell-off followed Iran’s response to US President Donald Trump’s ultimatum to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, with fresh attacks reported across the Persian Gulf, intensifying concerns over energy supplies and inflation.

The Sensex ended at 72,696, down 1,837 points, or 2.5 per cent, while the Nifty closed at 22,513, declining 602 points, or 2.6 per cent. The Sensex closed at its lowest since June 2024, while the Nifty ended at its lowest close since April 2024. Several index components hit their fresh 52-week lows.

However, sentiment improved post market close after Trump said the US and Iran had held “productive talks” and announced a five-day postponement of potential strikes. This triggered a sharp rebound in global markets, as well as Nifty futures contracts traded at GIFT City. Brent crude prices, which had surged amid supply fears, fell 10 per cent to $96 per barrel, though they remain about 30 per cent above pre-conflict levels. The disruption in the Strait of Hormuz — a critical chokepoint that handles nearly a fifth of global oil trade — has triggered one of the sharpest energy shocks in recent years. For India, a major crude importer, sustained high prices pose significant macroeconomic risks. The rupee has weakened 3.2 per cent against the US dollar since the conflict began, hitting a record low of 93.97.

On Monday, market capitalisation fell by Rs 14 trillion to Rs 415.2 trillion, the lowest since April 16, 2025. Market breadth remained weak on the BSE, with 3,858 stocks declining and only 581 advancing. All sectoral indices ended in the red, with losses ranging between 0.2 per cent for the IT index and 4.8 per cent for the metal index. India VIX index surged 17.2 per cent to 26.7, while the broader market small- and mid-cap indices dropped 4 per cent. All but three Sensex constituents ended lower. HDFC Bank, down 4.7 per cent, dragged the Sensex down by 473 points.

Global equity markets have also been under pressure over the past four weeks, as elevated oil prices stoke fears of persistent inflation and slower economic growth. However, most staged a rebound as Trump signalled Iran war de-escalation. Over the weekend, Trump warned Iran to reopen the strait or face strikes on its power infrastructure, while Iran threatened retaliatory attacks on critical facilities across the region. Domestic markets too are expected to rebound on Tuesday, but the gains could be capped. “What we are seeing in GIFT Nifty futures could be an overreaction. The conflict is far from over, and unless there is clear de-escalation from both sides, uncertainty will persist,” said U R Bhat, co-founder of Alphaniti Fintech.