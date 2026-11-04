IndiGo, Asian Paints, IOC: Analyst view on crude sensitives as oil dips 13%

IndiGo stock reflects renewed buying interest following a recovery from recent intermediate lows below the ₹4,600, believes Jain.The broader multi-month structure shows the stock stabilizing after its early 2026 cyclical trough near ₹3,900, continuing to navigate a well-defined horizontal trading corridor, the analyst adds."From a technical perspective, the stock is placed comfortably above its 20-day moving average (20-DMA), the long-term 200-DMA and the medium-term 50-DMA. Reclaiming these key moving average benchmarks shifts short-term momentum back into constructive territory," Jain explains.The analyst flags overhead resistance between ₹5,350-₹5,500, an area that has consistently capped upward swing attempts over recent months. On the downside, Jain expects support around the 50-DMA, which stands at ₹4,905 and the horizontal support band spanning ₹4,650-₹4,800, which aligns closely with the 20- and 200-DMAs.Current Market Price: ₹2,434

Asian Paints share price recently moved above its 20-DMA. Despite the short-term bounce, the broader long-term trajectory remains constrained beneath the downward-sloping 200-DMA, confirming overhead structural friction across larger timeframes, cautions Jain.The analyst sees resistance for the stock near the 50-DMA, followed by a primary horizontal supply zone between ₹2,600-2,650, which converges with the 200-DMA. Above that, Jain flags secondary resistance around the previous swing peak near ₹2,800."On the downside, immediate support is anchored near the 20-DMA in the ₹2,300-2,335 zone, followed by the crucial multi-month horizontal demand base in the ₹2,150-2,200 territory," says Jain.Current Market Price: ₹140.80

Jain believes that IOC has initiated a technical recovery off multi-month troughs, attempting to establish stability following a prolonged corrective slide from its early 2026 peak near ₹188.From a technical perspective, the stock is quoting above its 20- and 50-DMAs; but below the 200-DMA, thus keeping the macro price action inside a broader corrective channel, says the analyst.Jain flags immediate overhead resistance for IOC near the 200-DMA around the ₹142-146 zone. He reckons that a decisive clearance above this cluster shifts technical focus toward secondary resistance near ₹152–155 zone.On the downside, the analyst expects support near the 50-DMA, followed by the 20-DMA. "The multi-month low established around the ₹124–₹126 region serves as primary structural base support," adds Jain.Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.All investors are advised to conduct their own independent research into investment strategies before making an investment decision. Past performance does not guarantee future returns.The securities are quoted as an example and not as a recommendation.Registration granted by SEBI, enlistment with BSE and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.This article and its images are for informational purposes only and should not be taken as a recommendation.PhonePeWealth Broking Private Limited is a member of NSE & BSE with SEBI Regn. No.: INZ000302639, BSE RA Enlistment Number: 5887, Depository Participant of CDSL Depository with SEBI Regn. No.: IN-DP-696-2022, Research Analyst– INH000013387 and ARN- 187821. Member id: BSE - 6756 NSE 90226. CIN U65990KA2021PTC146954.Registered Office Address: Office - 2, Floor 3, Wing A, Block A, Salarpuria Softzone, Bellandur Village, Varthur Hobli, Outer Ring Road, Bangalore South, Bangalore, Karnataka – 560103.