IndiGo gains 2% as airline restores West Asia flights, adds fuel charge

The airline's stock rose as much as 2.69 per cent during the day to ₹4,270 per share, the biggest intraday gain since March 5 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 1 per cent higher at ₹4,189 apiece, compared to a 0.18 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:18 AM.

Shares of the company snapped a three-day losing streak and currently trade at 1.2 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 17 per cent this year, compared to a 11.4 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. IndiGo has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.62 trillion.

The airline said it is gradually restoring its schedule and is now operating 126 weekly flights to and from Saudi Arabia, 28 weekly flights to and from Oman, and 98 weekly flights to and from the United Arab Emirates. IndiGo said it will continue to monitor developments in West Asia, citing geopolitical risks, airspace restrictions, airport constraints, and rising fuel and insurance costs as key uncertainties affecting operations.

As part of these network adjustments, the airline said planned operations to Doha, Kuwait City, Bahrain, Dammam, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah will remain suspended until March 28, 2026.

ALSO READ: Gas shortage: Why Nomura sees 'negligible impact' on HUL, ITC, Dabur? Separately, IndiGo said it has introduced a fuel surcharge on domestic and international routes, effective 00:01 hours on March 14, 2026, due to the sharp increase in fuel prices following geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

According to the airline, data from the International Air Transport Association’s Jet Fuel Monitor shows that fuel prices in the region have risen by more than 85 per cent. The airline said aviation turbine fuel accounts for a significant share of operating costs, and the steep increase in fuel prices is expected to materially impact airline costs and network operations.