IndiGo pares gains, SpiceJet shares fall 1% as DGCA mandates 60% free seats

IndiGo and SpiceJet share price today

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet were in focus in Wednesday's session after the aviation watchdog, Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), asked the airlines to reserve 60 per cent of seats on any flight for free. SpiceJet share price erased all gains following the directive, while IndiGo was trading off its day’s high.

Earlier in the session, InterGlobe Aviation share price rose 3.03 per cent to ₹4,417.50 on BSE. It opened at ₹4,304.15, against Tuesday’s close of ₹4,287.75.

The total traded volume of the stock stands at 0.13 million shares as compared to its two-week volume of 0.15 million shares, according to data on BSE.