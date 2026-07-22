IndiGo Q1 Preview: Will fare hike help drive PAT amid fuel cost spike?

To mitigate the impact of higher aviation turbine fuel (ATF), IndiGo has raised airfares, but analysts believe it will not be enough, as brokerages largely see a decline in profit in Q1 FY27 despite revenue growth.

Elara Capital said that key monitorables for the aviation sector are the extent of the impact on international operations and the rise in fuel and non-fuel costs from lower aircraft utilization and a weakening rupee. Watch for fleet addition and the resultant available seat kilometres (ASKM) growth for Tata Group airlines over the next few quarters, it added.

The brokerage expects a strong 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in yields resulting from a mix of fuel surcharge and a weak base of last year, although load factor could decline marginally by 40 bps to ~84 per cent.

This domestic brokerage estimates ASKM of 43.8 billion (up 3.5 per cent Y-o-Y), passenger load factor (PLF) of 85.8 per cent (up 140 bps) and revenue passenger kilometres of 37.6 billion (up 5.2 per cent Y-o-Y).

Elara Capital, meanwhile, has more optimistic expectations as it predicts a reported PAT (including forex gain) of Rs 2630 crore as against Rs 2180 crore in Q1 FY26, aided by an Rs 1,600 crore forex gain and a 21 per cent Y-o-Y jump in airfares.