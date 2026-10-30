IndiGo jumps 4% as Q2 loss narrows; analysts say earnings outlook weak

IndiGo share price: Shares of India's largest airline by market share, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), rallied 4 per cent on Friday even as it posted a loss for the third straight quarter despite steep price hikes to offset surging fuel costs.

Elara Capital said that losses came despite record pricing, with average airfare reaching an all-time high of ₹7,500, up 36 per cent YoY, suggesting that pricing strength was insufficient to offset the sharp cost headwinds. Furthermore, it questioned the sustainability of these elevated fares once capacity growth resumes.

Fuel expenses rose 67 per cent YoY and reported cost per available set kilometre (CASK) ex-fuel ex-forex increased 15 per cent YoY to ₹3.45, reflecting currency depreciation, inflation and contractual costs.

Capacity contracted, with ASKs down 1 per cent YoY, below the management’s guidance of flat YoY growth. PLF moderated to 80.3 per cent, down 223bps YoY and 302bps QoQ, indicating softer underlying demand at higher fare levels.