IndiGo share price slips 3% on oil price spike; here's what analysts say

IndiGo share price today: Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, traded under pressure on Monday following a sharp spike in crude oil prices after renewed tensions in West Asia. The stock fell more than 3 per cent to make a low of ₹5,141.50 in morning trade.

As of 10:35 AM, IndiGo shares were down 1.5 per cent to trade at ₹5,233 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). In comparison, the Nifty 50 index was down 0.30 per cent.

Anil R, senior research analyst at Geojit Investments, said that the spike in crude prices has once again heightened investor concerns about input costs and the profitability of airlines.

ATF accounts for 40% of operating cost Notably, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) accounts for about 40 per cent of airline operating expenses, making them highly sensitive to crude prices. Anil said that higher ATF prices weigh on finances by eroding profit margins. According to a PTI report, international jet fuel prices had climbed to as high as ₹142 per litre in May from pre-war rates of ₹60.50 per litre. Today's weakness in IndiGo stock was followed by a sharp rise in crude oil prices as fighting intensified in West Asia and Iran claimed to have closed the Strait of Hormuz. At least check, the price of Brent crude, the international standard, gained 4.30 per cent to trade at $79.28 per barrel, while US benchmark crude oil surged 4.35 per cent to $74.51 per barrel.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Prices for both types of crude oil recently had slipped back to the levels they were at before the West Asia war began, after the two sides set an interim agreement on ending the conflict and ships resumed transporting oil through the Strait of Hormuz. IndiGo Q1: ATF prices; weak rupee to weigh on margins Although the aviation sector was impacted by the oil prices and closure of international air routes during the June quarter due to the West Asia war, Anil said that he expects IndiGo to report a Although the aviation sector was impacted by the oil prices and closure of international air routes during the June quarter due to the West Asia war, Anil said that he expects IndiGo to report a healthy operational performance in Q1FY27 , driven by resilient domestic traffic trends, market share gains, and a supportive industry supply backdrop.

While international operations continued to face disruptions from geopolitical tensions and airspace restrictions, demand recovery toward the latter part of the quarter was encouraging, he said, adding that revenue growth should remain robust, supported by firm yields, ancillary revenue traction, and a favorable fare environment. Check Q1 Results Today "Elevated ATF prices and INR weakness are likely to weigh on margins through higher fuel, lease, and maintenance costs. We expect earnings growth to lag revenue growth despite continued strength in underlying demand fundamentals," he said. IndiGo stock: Technical view Harish Jujarey, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that after staging a strong recovery from the April lows, IndiGo stock price has witnessed some profit booking near the downward sloping trendline resistance around the ₹5,470 level. Last week, the stock remained volatile, slipping to an intraday low of ₹5,094 before recovering sharply towards the close.