IndiGo, SpiceJet rally up to 7% as crude oil decline lifts D-St sentiment

Shares of Interglobe Aviation, which operates IndiGo, and SpiceJet jumped as much as 7 per cent in trade on Friday after a decline in crude oil prices. Notably, oil prices fell after US President Donald Trump cancelled plans to strike Iran and said that a deal to end the war with Iran is nearly complete. He also said that the deal is expected to be signed over the weekend in Europe.
IndiGo shares opened with a gain of 2.15 per cent at ₹4,599 and touched an intraday high of 4 per cent at ₹4,680. Similarly, SpiceJet shares opened in the green at ₹11.65 and hit a high of ₹12.31, up 7 per cent.
Trump's latest remarks have raised hopes that disruptions to Straight of Hormuz may ease soon, leading to a sharp drop in oil prices.
Oil prices are currently at two-month lows. Brent dropped 1.5 per cent at $89.08 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 2 per cent to $86.08 a barrel. The West Asia war has impacted India's aviation industry, with soaring aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices and closure of airspace. ATF typically accounts for about 40 per cent of airline operating expenses and can rise to as much as 60 per cent during periods of sharp volatility. Any increase in ATF prices has a direct bearing on airline finances as this can squeeze the profit margins.
Notably, jet fuel prices have surged significantly since the West Asia Iran war, tracking a spike in crude price. According to a PTI report, international jet fuel prices had climbed to as high as ₹142 per litre in May from pre-war rates of ₹60.50 per litre, raising concerns over airline operating costs and potential fare increases.
Earlier on Tuesday, ATF prices were raised by around 10 per cent as state-owned fuel retailers rolled out a price stabilisation regime. Under the price stabilisation scheme, oil marketing companies will offer domestic airlines a fixed fuel rate for up to three years. The scheme is completely voluntary, and those opting will continue to receive ATF at Rs 115 per litre, insulated from global benchmark fluctuations.
The new rate will be locked in for up to three years for airlines. Airlines that do not opt for the scheme will pay market-linked prices.
Jet fuel for domestic airlines now costs ₹115 per litre, up from ₹104.927, according to a PTI report.
Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental research at SBI Securities, said that the two key variables - Brent crude and the currency which have impacted the aviation sector globally appear to have stabilised for now.
"Fuel cost forms around 40 per cent of the total operating expenses for airlines while Aircraft lease rentals (denominated in USD) form another 20-22 per cent. Thus relief on these cost items is a positive," he said.
Additionally, the Central government's decision to support airlines via the ATF stabilisation scheme as well as the ECLGS 5.0 addresses the liquidity issues of airlines. However, he said that concerns still remain on the demand front, especially on the international routes as continued airspace closures and restrictions impact the operations of airlines besides resulting in higher fuel requirement.
"Overall, the Indian aviation sector is expected to witness gradual recovery if the geopolitical situation does not worsen further. A favourable base (FY26 impacted by geopolitics, weather, crew availability) should also support the growth rate. Key concerns such as delayed delivery of new airplanes due to supply chain constraints at OEMs as well as curtailment of flights due to higher ATF prices still remain," he said.
"IndiGo with its large market share, fleet size, wide network of operations and strong balance sheet appears best placed to capitalise on the industry disruption," Sunny added.
According to a PL Capital report, given the sharp volatility in exchange rate, IndiGo has plans to proactively manage its FX exposure through a layered hedging programme. As of FY26, IndiGo's net FX exposure stood at $9 billion, translating into a net hedge cover of 15 per cent. The plan is to increase the net hedge cover to 33 per cent of the B/S exposure by FY27E/FY28E.
"Given sizable dollar-denominated lease liabilities and maintenance obligations, strengthening the hedge cover should help reduce earnings volatility," the brokerage said. ===========================================
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