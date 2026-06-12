IndiGo, SpiceJet rally up to 7% as crude oil decline lifts D-St sentiment

The new rate will be locked in for up to three years for airlines. Airlines that do not opt for the scheme will pay market-linked prices.

Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental research at SBI Securities, said that the two key variables - Brent crude and the currency which have impacted the aviation sector globally appear to have stabilised for now.

"Fuel cost forms around 40 per cent of the total operating expenses for airlines while Aircraft lease rentals (denominated in USD) form another 20-22 per cent. Thus relief on these cost items is a positive," he said.

Jet fuel for domestic airlines now costs ₹115 per litre, up from ₹104.927, according to a PTI report.