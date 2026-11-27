In October 2026, IndiGo and Akasa Air gained domestic market share, holding 66.1 per cent (up 61 basis points, or bps, Y-o-Y) and 6.7 per cent (up 154 bps Y-o-Y), respectively, at the expense of Air India Group and SpiceJet. Air India’s market share declined 109 bps to 24.7 per cent, and SpiceJet’s market share declined 152 bps Y-o-Y to 1 per cent. On international routes, IndiGo’s market share rose to 48.8 per cent (up 154 bps Y-o-Y) at the expense of SpiceJet, whose market share fell 154 bps Y-o-Y to 2 per cent, while the market shares of Air India Group and Akasa Air were stable at 46.5 per cent and 2.7 per cent, respectively.