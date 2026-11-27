The aviation sector saw some relief in November due to moderation in fuel prices and a strengthening rupee. The strengthening of the rupee has reduced the cost of dollar-denominated lease rentals and also reverses mark-to-market (MTM) losses. Fuel costs account for roughly 40 per cent of operating costs, so this may mean a sequential margin rebound. The dominant domestic player, IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation), would be the biggest gainer.

Brent crude and Singapore jet fuel prices have eased. Brent is down 22 per cent to $92 per barrel in November 2026 versus $104 in October. Singapore jet fuel is at $142 per barrel, down 16 per cent. The rupee is now at 93.3 per dollar, up from 96.9 in October. But crude is up 46 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), jet fuel is up 59 per cent Y-o-Y, and the rupee is down 4 per cent Y-o-Y. So, while the sequential improvement is substantial, costs are well above levels seen in the October-December quarter (Q3) of FY26.