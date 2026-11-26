IndiGo share price target: InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, is regaining momentum as a decline in crude oil prices and appreciation in the rupee ease two of the airline's key cost pressures, which have weighed on the company since the start of the West Asia conflict.

IndiGo shares have staged a strong recovery over the past month. According to NSE data, the stock has gained 22 per cent in the past month. After witnessing a sharp correction,have staged a strong recovery over the past month. According to NSE data, the stock has gained 22 per cent in the past month.

The stock, however, declined 1.3 per cent on Thursday to trade at ₹5,644 around 2:45 PM. Despite today's fall, the counter remains 44 per cent above its March low of ₹3,895.20.

According to Anand Rathi, while the airline demonstrated strong topline performance and pricing power over the past two quarters, the bottomline and margin were compressed by a surge in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices and forex mark-to-market (MTM) losses. 'Declining crude prices, INR appreciation create favourable setup' On the backdrop of reversal in crude oil prices in November along with appreciation in INR creating a favourable setup, the brokerage expects the company’s margin to recover from Q4FY27/Q1FY28 onwards. Notably, crude oil prices declined by over 20-22 per cent in November, from $104/barrel to $82–$85/barrel range. As fuel accounts for around 38-43 per cent of IndiGo's cost base, lower ATF prices provide operating leverage.

Additionally, Indian currency appreciated by over 1.6 per cent from the lows of 94.19 in mid-November to 92.20-92.62 per USD recently. A stronger INR reduces dollar-denominated lease rentals, maintenance expenses and reverses MTM loss that heavily dragged the company’s net profit in last couple of quarters. 'IndiGo biggest beneficiary of macro tailwinds' The brokerage believes that IndiGo will be the biggest beneficiary of macro tailwinds, as it has a dominant market position, a strong balance sheet, low competition and a large order book of more than 900 aircrafts versus the peers. The brokerage said that it continues to remain positive on IndiGo’s long-term growth prospects.