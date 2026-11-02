IndiGo up 5% in 2 sessions on Q2, softer oil, new aviation rules in focus

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, have climbed nearly 5 per cent over the past two trading sessions, extending gains after the airline reported better-than-expected Q2FY27 earnings on Thursday. Sentiment was also supported by a decline in crude oil prices amid signs of de-escalation in West Asia tensions. Brent and WTI crude futures fell over 2 per cent each to $111.2 and $101.2 per barrel, respectively. The stock also remained in focus after the government notified a new regulatory framework for the civil aviation sector, replacing the nearly nine-decade-old Aircraft Rules, 1937.

The company's counter at 11:13 AM was trading 0.48 per cent higher at ₹4,902.50 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was trading 1.25 per cent higher at 23,340.50. In intraday trade, the stock gained 2.01 per cent to touch the day's high at ₹4,979 per share.

New aviation rules The government has notified the Bharatiya Vayuyan Niyam, 2026, replacing the Aircraft Rules, 1937. Issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the new framework will come into effect from January 1, 2027. The rules cover several aspects of civil aviation, including aircraft registration, manufacturing, safety certification, maintenance, flight operations, personnel licensing and airport operations. They also specify requirements for aircraft inspections, repairs and airworthiness certification. Q2 earnings highlights IndiGo reported a consolidated net loss of ₹1,879.1 crore for Q2FY27, while revenue rose 26 per cent year-on-year to ₹23,360 crore. Equirus Securities said IndiGo delivered a better-than-expected performance, with Ebitda at ₹1,910 crore against its estimate of ₹630 crore. It noted that a 34 per cent increase in yields to ₹6.30 helped offset some of the pressure from higher fuel costs. Fuel cost per available seat kilometre (ASK) also declined 2 per cent sequentially.