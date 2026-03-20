IndiQube Spaces shares soar 16% on signing ₹54 crore workspace deal in Pune

Shares of IndiQube Spaces Ltd. rose over 17 per cent on Friday after the company signed a workspace leasing agreement with a leading GCC client in Pune for ₹54 crore.

The company's stock rose as much as 17.4 per cent during the day to ₹172 per share, the biggest intraday gain in at least a year. The stock pared gains to trade 5.5 per cent higher at ₹154.5 apiece, compared to a 1.13 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:52 AM.

Shares of the company rose for the third day and currently trade at 14 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 26 per cent this year, compared to an 11 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. IndiQube Spaces has a total market capitalisation of ₹3,285.46 crore.

IndiQube Spaces signs workspace deal in Pune IndiQube Spaces said it has signed a major workspace leasing agreement with a global capability centre (GCC) client in Pune, according to an exchange filing. The client has taken up 1,140 seats at IndiQube Orchid, spread across multiple floors. The deal is valued at around ₹54 crore over a tenure of five years, the statement said. "Nearly 40 per cent of our client portfolio now comprises GCCs. What is becoming increasingly evident is their growing preference for partners like IndiQube, to whom they can fully outsource their workspace requirements," said Rishi Das, co-founder of the company.

"What stood out in this engagement was how the space has been designed very closely around the client’s global operating needs," Meghna Agarwal, co-founder, IndiQube, said. "A space that brings together labs, server rooms, collaborative hubs, focused bays, phone booths and training zones within a single integrated workplace." ALSO READ: HDFC Bank falls 7% in 2 days; analysts flag pressure after chairman exit With a portfolio of about 2.12 lakh seats, of which 1.4 lakh seats are already rent-yielding, IndiQube expects the inventory of about 3.26 million square feet (72,000 seats) to become operational over the next 18–24 months, according to an earlier Business Standard report.

IndiQube Spaces recently entered the Bhubaneswar market with 45,000 square feet located in Patia. The flex space operator is banking on a twin strategy, deeper penetration in existing micro-markets and selective presence in Tier II and Tier III cities. Earlier this month, JM Financial expects IndiQube revenue to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 24 per cent during FY26-28, driven primarily by expansion in seat capacity and annual rental appreciation of about 4-5 per cent. Operating profit growth is expected to broadly track revenue growth over the period. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 790 points; Nifty above 23,200; SMIDs rise; Rupee breaks 93/$ According to the brokerage, flex office stock in India expanded at a 24 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from about 34 million square feet in calendar year 2019 (CY19) to nearly 100 million square feet in CY25.