The number of individual investors trading in the cash segment rose to a two-year high of nearly 14.3 million in October 2026, up from 12.3 million in September. The investor count is based on the unique PANs that traded during the month.

In comparison, it had surged to over 15.8 million around October 2024.

The increase was driven largely by low-value, intermittent participants, data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Market Pulse showed.

The jump in headcount did not translate into higher trading activity. The share of individuals in cash market turnover fell 456 basis points (bps) year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 30.3 per cent, its lowest in seven months. It was 32.2 per cent in September and 34.8 per cent in October 2025.