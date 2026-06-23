Individual investors cautious as market remains turbulent, shows data

Heightened volatility amidst the West Asia war weighed on individual investors in May — with net purchases dropping sharply from ₹20,717 crore in April to ₹3,011 crore in May in NSE cash market, according to the Market Pulse report by the exchange.

Although net purchases have moderated from the previous months, individual investors remained net buyers for the third consecutive month taking the cumulative net inflows for FY27 up to May-end to ₹23,728 crore.

Market players noted that retail investors are still contributing positively to market flows, specifically at a time when the markets have been under pressure with outflows by offshore investors. However, the share of individual investors in overall cash market turnover edged lower to 32.8 per cent in May, down from 33.8 per cent in April.