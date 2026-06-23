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Individual investors cautious as market remains turbulent, shows data

Retail investor inflows slowed in May amid global tensions, though they stayed net buyers as participation and market share dipped slightly on NSE cash segment

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Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 11:09 PM IST
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Heightened volatility amidst the West Asia war weighed on individual investors in May — with net purchases dropping sharply from ₹20,717 crore in April to ₹3,011 crore in May in NSE cash market, according to the Market Pulse report by the exchange.
 
Although net purchases have moderated from the previous months, individual investors remained net buyers for the third consecutive month taking the cumulative net inflows for FY27 up to May-end to ₹23,728 crore.
 
Market players noted that retail investors are still contributing positively to market flows, specifically at a time when the markets have been under pressure with outflows by offshore investors. However, the share of individual investors in overall cash market turnover edged lower to 32.8 per cent in May, down from 33.8 per cent in April.
 
Activity in the primary market was also subdued during the first two months of the financial year, largely due to fewer IPOs. Retail investment in new offerings stood at ₹854 crore over this period.
 
Taking both primary and secondary markets together, total investments by individual investors amounted to ₹24,582 crore in FY27 so far, reflecting steady but softer engagement compared to earlier momentum.
 
The number of investors participating in the cash market segment declined for the fifth consecutive month to 1.08 crore in May from 1.13 crore in April.
 
As of May 31st, 1.29 crore unique registered investors out of a total 13.1 crore traded at least once during the month across equity cash and derivatives. 
 
 
   

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Topics :Stock MarketRetail investorsNSE

First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 11:09 PM IST

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