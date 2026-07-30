Indo-MIM shares list at 45% premium, beat expectations; how to trade now?

Post-listing, the stock trades well above fair value on FY26 P/E (~44x pre-issue, now much higher post-listing), said Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart.

"Given the sharp listing pop, profit booking is likely in the near term. For holders: book partial profits at current levels; for the remaining position, place a stop-loss around ₹595-600 (~15 per cent below listing price) to protect listing gains while allowing room for volatility," she advised.