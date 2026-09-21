INDO-MIM share price movement

hit a new high of ₹1,148, soaring 9 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day deals, extending its past two-day up move, on a healthy business outlook. In the past three trading days, the stock price of the recently listed company surged 21 per cent. INDO-MIM's share price hit a new high of ₹1,148, soaring 9 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day deals, extending its past two-day up move, on a healthy business outlook. In the past three trading days, the stock price of the recently listed company surged 21 per cent.

The market price of INDO-MIM more than doubled or zoomed 137 per cent against the issue price of ₹485 within two months. Post listing, it rallied 55 per cent from a level of ₹741.80 on the BSE. The company made its stock market debut on July 30, 2026.

At 10:00 AM on Monday, INDO-MIM quoted 7 per cent higher at ₹1,128.85, compared to a 0.62 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. A combined 2.5 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

INDO-MIM – overview, outlook ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 300 pts; Nifty Pharma rises 1% as Sun Pharma, Laurus Labs advance From its formation in 1996, INDO-MIM has grown to become a leading global supplier of components using various technologies such as Metal Injection Molding (MIM), Investment Casting, Precision Machining, 3D printing, etc. INDO-MIM has been a world leader in the MIM field and is a proven supplier of components to customers in more than 45 countries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. INDO-MIM is a fully integrated component supplier with proven proficiency in design, tooling, materials, finishing and assembly operations.

INDO-MIM remains focused on strengthening its position as a global precision manufacturing solutions provider by leveraging its expertise in MIM, investment casting, precision machining, ceramic injection molding, additive manufacturing and other advanced manufacturing technologies. The company believes that the increasing adoption of precision-engineered components across diverse industries, coupled with the continuing shift towards lightweight, complex and high performance components, provides opportunities for sustained long-term growth, INDO-MIM said in its FY26 annual report. Meanwhile, the global manufacturing environment continues to evolve with increasing emphasis on precision, miniaturization, light weighting, cost efficiency, material optimization and supply chain resilience. These trends are expected to support the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies such as MIM and other near-net-shape manufacturing processes.

MIM provides manufacturers with the ability to produce complex, small and precision components at scale while reducing material wastage and, in appropriate applications, improving manufacturing efficiency. The increasing requirement for components with complex geometries and tighter dimensional tolerances is expected to create further opportunities for the adoption of MIM across several industries, the company said. INDO-MIM believes that the continuing development of advanced manufacturing capabilities and the increasing preference of global customers for reliable and integrated manufacturing partners provide a favorable long-term environment for its business. Brokerages view on INDO-MIM ALSO READ: Block deal alert: Lenskart Solutions slips 3% amid heavy volume on NSE Choice Equity Broking in its IPO note said, INDO-MIM has consistently delivered healthy profitability, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin of 25.5 per cent, profit after tax (PAT) margin of 12.7 per cent, and robust return ratios (ROE: 21.7 per cent, ROCE: 20.8 per cent and ROIC: 17.0 per cent).

Additionally, debt repayment from the IPO proceeds is expected to reduce finance costs and provide further support to earnings growth. Backed by favorable industry tailwinds, global manufacturing capabilities and sustained capacity expansion, the brokerage firm believes the company is well-positioned for long-term growth. Meanwhile, international sales accounted for 77 per cent of revenues, with North America and Europe contributing 64 per cent of total revenue, positioning the company to benefit from supply-chain diversification and China+1 opportunities. MIM in an innovative manufacturing process which can produce relatively small, highly complex geometries with excellent surface finish, high strength, and superior corrosion resistance. MIM primarily uses a thermoplastic binder and metal powders. The binder is only a processing aid and is removed from the product after the injection molding process. Global MIM industry size is pegged at $4 billion (CY25), analysts at ICICI Securities said.