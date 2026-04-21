Indosolar stock hits 5% lower circuit post Q4 results; revenue down 57% YoY

Indosolar share price: Shares of Indosolar , a subsidiary of Waaree Energies, hit the 5 per cent lower circuit today after the company reported its quarterly results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 (Q4FY26).

The stock touched a low of ₹513.85, down 5 per cent compared to the previous session's close of ₹540.85 on the NSE. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 24,569.30 levels, up by 204.45 points or 0.84 per cent. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹2,137 crore. The stock has plunged nearly 30 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹725 touched on October 13, 2025. The stock ended its six-day gaining streak.

Indosolar Q4 results highlights In the Q4FY26, the company's revenue from operations stood at ₹83.10 crore, down 56.7 per cent from ₹192 crore in the year-ago period, on account of substantial revenue from tolling contracts against direct distribution and trading revenue during Q4FY25. However, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 28.2 per cent to ₹64.33 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹50.18 crore in Q4FY25. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹42 crore, up 4.90 per cent from ₹40.03 crore. In the full FY26, the company's revenue from operations stood at ₹679.85 crore, up 109.89 per cent as compared to ₹323.91 crores in FY25. Its module production stood at 1,051 MW in FY26 as against 589 MW in FY25.

Ebitda grew 184.88 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹270.75 crore as compared to ₹95.04 crore. Indosolar's PAT stood at ₹246.60 crore, up 350.15 per cent from 54.78 crore in FY25. Additionally, the company has appointed Abhishek Pareek as chief financial officer and key managerial officer. CHECK Q4 Results Today The company has a capacity of 1.3 GW module manufacturing through its facility situated at Noida. Indosolar management commentary Jignesh Rathod, director and chief executive officer at Indosolar, said the company closed the year with revenue from operations of ₹679.85 crore, Ebitda of ₹270.75 crore, and PAT of ₹246.60 crore, alongside 1,051 MW of module production — a performance which reflects the remarkable progress of its business turnaround.