Indraprastha Gas tanks 10%, hits 52-week low on disappointing Q2 results

Indraprastha Gas (IGL) share price movement

Indraprastha Gas’ (IGL) share price hit a 52-week low of ₹125.65, slipping 10 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intraday deals amid heavy volume in an otherwise firm market owing to disappointing September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27) earnings.

The stock price of the company engaged in laying gas pipelines across various geographical locations fell below its previous low of ₹137.30 touched on October 23, 2026.

At 11:26 AM, IGL quoted 5.5 per cent lower at ₹131.60, compared to a 1.3 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. A combined 6.86 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

IGL’s – Q2 results IGL, the country's largest city gas distributor, reported a sharp 93.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in standalone net profit to ₹24.38 core for Q2FY27 as a substantial increase in input gas costs eroded margins, offsetting higher sales volume and revenue. The company posted a net profit of ₹372.51 crore in the September 2025 quarter (Q1FY26). Gross sales turnover increased to ₹5,999.13 crore from ₹4,431.63 crore, reflecting higher sales as well as the impact of increased gas prices. Compressed natural gas (CNG) volume grew 9 per cent YoY during the quarter, while piped natural gas (PNG) sales rose 8 per cent, indicating continued expansion in demand across the transport and household segments.

However, the steep fall in profitability despite higher volume and turnover highlights the pressure that rising procurement costs can exert on city gas distributors, particularly when the increase in input prices cannot be fully passed on to consumers, PTI reported. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Meanwhile, the company said its average daily gas sales crossed the 10 million standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) mark for the first time, rising to 10.06 mmscmd in the July-September period from 9.31 mmscmd in the corresponding period last year. IGL – CARE Ratings' rationale IGL is one of the leading players in the CGD business in India and has a dominant market position, particularly in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. IGL has infrastructure exclusivity of 25 years in its authorised geographical areas as prescribed under the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) Act, 2006. However, this has expired for NCT of Delhi and the company has applied for an extension for another 10 years. The marketing exclusivity period has also expired for the National Capital Region (NCR); however, the company continues to benefit from the first-mover advantage with established infrastructure in the NCR region, CARE Ratings said in its September 22, 2026 rationale. The rating agency reaffirmed the long-term bank facilities and bonds rating of IGL.

The profit before interest, lease rentals, depreciation, and taxation (PBILDT) margin moderated in Q1FY27, considering higher gas costs due to the West Asia crisis and the time lag in passing on the increased cost to customers. Margins stood at 6.45 per cent in Q1FY27 (Q1FY26: 13.07 per cent). However, in August 2026, the company increased gas prices and this is expected to support margin recovery going forward, CARE Ratings said. Ratings also factor in the impact of geopolitical tensions in West Asia and concerns over liquified natural gas (LNG) supplies, which have created near-term pressure on IGL’s gas sourcing and margins. The impact on volume was largely mitigated by the Government of India’s (GoI’s) prioritisation of domestic gas allocation to CNG and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) segments (accounting for 83 per cent of sales volumes), which ensured uninterrupted supplies to these priority consumers, it added.