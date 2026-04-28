Indus Towers rises 4% on dividend hopes; board to mull payout after 3 years

Indus Towers Share Price: Shares of passive telecom infrastructure provider Indus Towers witnessed solid buying interest from investors after the company announced plans to consider rewarding shareholders with a dividend, following a hiatus of three years.

Following the announcement, the stock advanced 4.16 per cent to log an intraday high of ₹419.05 per share on the NSE on Tuesday, April 28. The stock, however, remains nearly 13 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹481.5 per share touched earlier this year on February 19, 2026, on the NSE.

The counter, although it pared gains partially, continued to see solid demand from investors. At 12:32 PM, Indus Towers stock was trading at ₹414.45 apiece, up 3.02 per cent from its previous close of ₹402.30 on the NSE. In contrast, the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was down 88 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 24,005 levels.

So far during the day’s trading session, a combined total of nearly 8.3 million equity shares of Indus Towers, estimated to be worth around ₹348 crore, have changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹1,09,074.84 crore as of April 28. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Indus Towers announces updates on dividend If approved, this would be the company’s first dividend announcement in three years, with the last payout being an interim dividend of ₹11 per share in May 2022. Prior to that, the company had rewarded shareholders with an interim dividend of ₹17.82 per share in February 2021. In 2020, the company paid interim dividends of ₹4.10 and ₹2.30 in May and August, respectively, as per BSE data. Indus Towers , in an exchange filing, said its Board of Directors in a meeting scheduled for Thursday, April 30, will consider recommending or declaring a dividend, if any.If approved, this would be the company’s first dividend announcement in three years, with the last payout being an interim dividend of ₹11 per share in May 2022. Prior to that, the company had rewarded shareholders with an interim dividend of ₹17.82 per share in February 2021. In 2020, the company paid interim dividends of ₹4.10 and ₹2.30 in May and August, respectively, as per BSE data.