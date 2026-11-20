Shares of IndusInd Bank rose over 8 per cent on Friday after the company's counter saw a strong volume surge amid traction in banking stocks. Today's rally also pushed the stock close to its 52-week high of 1,077.85.

The bank’s counter at 03:07 PM was trading 8.2 per cent higher at ₹999.90 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was up 1.10 per cent at 25,360.85. In intraday trade, the stock rose 8.4 per cent to touch the day's high at ₹1,001 per share.

IndusInd Bank recorded a traded volume of 182.05 lakh shares, with a total traded value of ₹1,786.52 crore. The bank's total market capitalisation stood at ₹77,856.04 crore, while its free-float market capitalisation was ₹65,709.17 crore.

Notably, the Nifty Bank index hit a new high of 64,636, gaining nearly 2.5 per cent on the National Stock Exchange in Friday’s intraday deals, surging over 3 per cent in the past two trading days. IndusInd Bank Q2 show IndusInd Bank posted a sequential improvement in business momentum, profitability and asset quality, even as net interest margins moderated during the second quarter of FY27. The bank reported a 9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase in average total loans, while average deposits grew 7 per cent. Its loan book stood at ₹3.63 trillion at the end of September 2026, up 11 per cent year-on-year, while deposits rose 10 per cent to ₹4.29 trillion.

The bank said asset quality continued to improve, with moderation in stressed loan pools and lower slippages. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declined to 2.73 per cent in Q2 FY27 from 3.25 per cent in the previous quarter, while net NPAs fell to 0.83 per cent from 0.95 per cent. Fresh NPA additions also declined to ₹1,460 crore from ₹1,660 crore in Q1 FY27. The bank's provision coverage ratio stood at 70 per cent, while its restructured book reduced to 0.04 per cent of net advances. Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market, said that IndusInd Bank is moving in a higher highs and higher lows formation within an upward-sloping channel formation since May 2025. Today, it witnessed a bullish break from a 10-day congestion range and also crossed above the gap zone left during its fall on September 24, 2026. “Going ahead, we expect it to test the ₹1,050–₹1,100 levels in the near term, which also represents the upper band of the channel formation,” he said.