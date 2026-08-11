Info Edge extends rally, surges 13% in two days on heavy volume post Q1

Info Edge (India) share price movement

Info Edge (India) moved higher by 8 per cent to ₹1,384.75 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade on healthy operational performance in the June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27). In the past two trading days, the stock price of the online major surged 13 per cent. It zoomed 52 per cent from its three-month low of ₹909.20 touched on May 25, 2026.

At 12:43 PM, Info Edge (India) quoted 8 per cent higher at ₹1,383, as compared to 0.54 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume aton the counter jumped an over three-fold with a combined 7.39 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Info Edge (India) – Overview, Q1 results Info Edge (India) is primarily engaged in providing online & offline services primarily through its online portal Naukri.com, Jeevansathi.com, 99 acres.com, shiksha.com, iimjobs. com & offline portal Quadrangle.com. In Q1FY27, the company’s standalone billings grew by 14.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) for the quarter, reaching ₹737.0 crore. This growth was led by the Recruitment and 99acres businesses, with billings for Recruitment growing by 17.5 per cent and for 99acres growing by 16.5 per cent. Info Edge’s revenue from operations grew 12 per cent YoY at ₹824.5 crore. The operating profit before tax (PBT) increased by 33.4 per cent YoY to ₹333.9 crore, and the operating PBT margin was 40.5 per cent of revenue in Q1FY27. The standalone business generated cash from operations (before taxes) of ₹225.0 crore during the quarter, a 25.3 per cent YoY improvement, the company said.

The management said recruitment grew well, supported by improving enterprise hiring activity and continued adoption of AI-led offerings such as AI-Rex and Talent Pulse. 99acres continued to strengthen its market leadership and moved closer to breakeven, while Jeevansathi remained profitable during the quarter. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Meanwhile, Info Edge in its FY26 annual report said the company remains confident in its growth opportunities across its businesses, supported by increasing digital adoption, evolving consumer preferences, growing internet penetration and the continued formalisation of the Indian economy. The company’s portfolio of market leading internet platforms, strong brands, technology capabilities and prudent capital allocation approach position it well to capitalize on these opportunities.

Info Edge (India) – Brokerages view post Q1 results Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities maintained a 'BUY' rating o Info Edge (India) with a revised June 2027 target price of ₹1,475 (₹1,350 earlier). The brokerage firm raised standalone EPS estimates by 4–5 per cent over FY27/FY29E; largely reflecting stronger operating leverage, with EBITDA margin estimates increasing by 190–220bps. Analysts continue to value Info Edge on a SotP basis and raise the target multiple for the recruitment business to 32x Jun’28 EPS (30x earlier), reflecting increasing visibility on incremental monetisation from AI-led products such as AI-Rex and Talent Pulse.

For 99acres, the brokerage firm raised the valuation multiple to 10x Jun’28 sales (5x earlier), as its strengthening market position and easing competitive intensity improve the medium-term growth and profitability outlook. Analysts said they continue to value investee companies (Eternal and PB Fintech) at a 25 per cent holding company discount to current market price. ICICI Securities said Info Edge delivered a stronger than expected Q1FY27, with improvement across its two largest businesses, Recruitment and 99acres, which together account for 90 per cent of billings. Recruitment growth was supported by better enterprise renewal rates premium hiring and pricing, with Global Capability Centres (GCC) billings growing 31 per cent YoY and Tech/IT/BPM growing 15 per cent.

Importantly, around one-third of recruitment growth came from newer monetisation initiatives including AI-Rex, Talent Pulse and other valueadded offerings, providing incremental revenue opportunities. 99acres was another key positive, delivering 17 per cent revenue/billings growth, strong traffic and supply gains and moving close to breakeven. The management expects the business to become cash generative in FY27, with easing competitive intensity and disciplined costs supporting operating leverage. On the other hand, Shiksha remains a near-term drag as AI-led changes in search behaviour and lower Google-referred traffic impacted client delivery. Overall, the quarter marks a meaningful improvement in Info Edge's growth trajectory, although the sustainability of recruitment volume growth and Shiksha's traffic headwinds remain key monitorables, the brokerage firm said.