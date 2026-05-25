Info Edge drops 5% to hit new 52-wk low after Q4; JM Fin maintains 'Reduce'

Info Edge share price today: Shares of Info Edge , the parent company of Naukri.com, fell 5.5 per cent on Tuesday and touched a fresh 52-week low after the company announced its Q4FY26 results.

The stock opened at ₹964.45 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and slipped to an intraday low and new 52-week low of ₹908.30.

Info Edge, a constituent of the Nifty Midcap 50 index , was also the top loser on the index. As of 11:30 AM, the stock was trading 3.2 per cent lower at ₹930.05. Around 7 million shares of the company had changed hands by that time, according to NSE data.

Info Edge Q4 result During the January to March quarter (Q4FY26), Info Edge posted an 11.48 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to ₹756 crore . The profit, the company said, was driven by recruitment solutions. The company had earned a profit of ₹678 crore in the same period a year ago. The profit before tax of recruitment solutions of Info Edge grew about 21 per cent to ₹346.8 crore from ₹287.4 crore on a year-on-year basis. The firm's consolidated revenue from operations grew about ₹16 per cent to ₹869 crore during the quarter under review from ₹749.6 crore in March FY25.

The operating profit margin stood at 40.1 per cent while EPS came in at ₹4.59,up 20 per cent Y-o-Y. The company said that its overall billings grew by 10 per cent Y-o-Y in the March quarter. Tech, IT, & BPM segments combined grew at 6 pet cent Y-o-Y, Recruitment Consultants grew at 8 per cent, Other Sectors grew at 14 per cent, while GCCs de grew by 1 per cent in Q4. CHECK Q4 Results Today For the entire fiscal year 2026, Info Edge posted a growth of net profit of ₹34.5 per cent to ₹1,763 crore for the year ended March 31, 2026 from ₹1,310 crore in FY25. Its annual revenue from operations increased 15.27 per cent to ₹3,285 crore in FY26 from ₹2,849.5 crore a year ago.

Info Edge share price target Post Q4 results, analysts at JM Financial have maintained 'Reduce' rating on Info Edge and cut the target price marginally to ₹1,000 from ₹1,040. The target price implies an upside of 7 per cent from the CMP. JM Financial said that the company reported robust 4QFY26 numbers, beating the estimates driven by better-than-expected margins in the recruitment (Naukri) and 99acres segments. The growing adoption of AI-Rex, Jobhai and B2C offerings is encouraging. However, any meaningful gains in billings growth are unlikely in the near term because the broader hiring environment continues to be subdued amidst growing AI adoption in tech jobs (including GCCs -- they make up 30??'35 per cent of Naukri billings) and economic/geopolitical uncertainties.

Similarly, while the improving traffic share in 99acres is comforting, a substantial pickup in billings growth is essential for us to build a constructive view, analyst said. "We believe that the stock is unlikely to re-rate in the absence of top-line acceleration in these segments," the brokerage said. Analysts said that they remain cautious on the near-term billings outlook despite encouraging management commentary on AI-driven monetisation opportunities for Naukri and strengthening market positioning at 99acres. In fact, the brokerage has lowered the target PE for the recruitment business to 22x due to continued pressures on traditional tech jobs. It has, however, raised standalone Ebitda estimates by 1??'2 per cent following stronger-than-expected margin performance across Naukri and 99acres. Still, it has cut FY27E??'28E revenue/EPS estimates by 1??'3 per cent due to tweaks in treasury income forecasts.